Martin breaks lap record to take pole for season-opening Qatar Grand Prix

Martin breaks lap record to take pole for season-opening Qatar Grand Prix
Martin was in fine form in qualifying
Martin was in fine form in qualifying
Reuters
Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin took pole position for the MotoGP season-opening Qatar Grand Prix after he smashed the lap record at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday.

The Spaniard took pole with a time of 1:50.789, beating Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro by a whisker, while Enea Bastianini from Ducati's factory team completed the front row, 0.086 seconds behind Martin - last year's championship runner-up.

"I'm the fastest in one lap, another pole is super nice," a smiling Martin said. "I'm happy, but the important job is later (in the sprint) and tomorrow."

Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder was fourth-fastest, ahead of Ducati's defending champion Francesco Bagnaia and six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who made the switch from Honda to Gresini Racing for the 2024 season.

Last year's Qatar Grand Prix winner Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh-fastest with his new team VR46 Racing, while 19-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta was ecstatic to finish inside the top 10, going eighth-fastest in his first MotoGP qualifying session.

The first sprint of the season will be held later on Saturday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Aaron Ramsdale should be in England's Euro squad

