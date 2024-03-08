Max Verstappen says team advisor Helmut Marko must stay at Red Bull

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen says team advisor Helmut Marko must stay at Red Bull
Max Verstappen says team advisor Helmut Marko must stay at Red Bull
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko
Reuters
Triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen (26) spoke out in support of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko on Friday and said the Austrian continuing with the team was an important consideration in him also staying.

The sport's dominant outfit have been shaken by allegations of misconduct against principal Christian Horner by a female employee.

Horner, who denied the allegations, was cleared last week by an independent investigation and the accuser has since been suspended.

Verstappen, whose father Jos has said Horner must go, was asked about Marko's future after qualifying on pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, round two of the season.

Verstappen claimed pole in Saudi Arabai
Profimedia

The website reported that the Austrian, 80, could face disciplinary action and be suspended after the race in Jeddah. There was no immediate comment from the team.

"I have a lot of respect for Helmut and, you know, what we have achieved together goes very far. And also, of course, my loyalty to him is very big," Verstappen said in a press conference.

"I've always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he's an important part in my decision-making for all the time in the future as well within the team," added the Dutchman.

Marko was instrumental in bringing Verstappen to Red Bull and giving him a debut as the sport's youngest-ever driver, aged 17, in 2015.

"So, yeah, it's very important that he stays within the team, including, of course, everyone else, because, you know, it's a whole team effort," continued the champion.

"And it's very important that we keep the key people together, because I feel like if such an important pillar falls away, that's also what I've said to the team, that is not good for my situation as well."

"For me, Helmut has to stay, for sure."

A former racer who has overseen Red Bull's young driver programme, Marko was close to the energy drink company's late Austrian co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

"I think it's also very important, of course, that you give the man a lot of respect for what he has done," said Verstappen. "And that comes back also to loyalty, you know, and integrity."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingSaudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Verstappen Max
Related Articles
Max Verstappen continues perfect start as he cruises to pole in Saudi Arabia
Updated
Editors' Picks: Heavyweights clash, Six Nations returns & Liverpool host City
Alonso tops FP2 in Saudi Arabia after finishing second to Verstappen in first session
Show more
Motorsport
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have to fix recurring bouncing problem after tough qualifying
Oliver Bearman rockets from F2 to Ferrari F1 rookie record in Jeddah
Max Verstappen fastest in final Saudi practice as Oliver Bearman debuts
Oliver Bearman makes Ferrari F1 debut after Carlos Sainz hit by appendicitis
Updated
Horner confident Verstappen will see out Red Bull contract until 2028
'Enough is enough' - Horner seeks to turn focus to F1 after accuser is suspended
Most Read
Football Tracker: Napoli held at home by Torino, Barcelona claim crucial win
Joshua set to continue redemption trail against boxing novice Ngannou
Sebastian Coe to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings