Aleix Espargaro tops Silverstone second practice ahead of British MotoGP

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Silverstone MotoGP
  4. Aleix Espargaro tops Silverstone second practice ahead of British MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro tops Silverstone second practice ahead of British MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro races round Silverstone
Aleix Espargaro races round Silverstone
Profimedia
Aleix Espargaro (34) produced a late flash of magic to top the times of a crash-marred second practice for the British MotoGP at Silverstone on Friday.

The Aprilia rider coped with the unseasonal chilly conditions best to lead the charge into Saturday qualifying.

The Spaniard's lap of 1min 58.183sec was nearly seven tenths clear of Jorge Martin, with South African Brad Binder's KTM placing third.

MotoGP's return after a mid-season break was going well for Marco Bezzecchi who was quickest in the morning session.

And he was on target to remain ahead of the pack until a bone-crunching fall with around five minutes left on the clock.

Catapulted into the air after losing control of his bike he walked gingerly back to the pits hoping he had done enough to make the top 10 and a direct pass to the main qualifying session.

Despite tumbling, Bezzecchi - racing for Valentino Rossi's VR46 Ducati-satellite team - held on to finish in seventh.

World champion Francesco Bagnaia struggled for pace on his factory Ducati in the morning but posted the sixth best time when it mattered.

He leads the riders standings by 35 points from Martin with Bezzecchi a further point back ahead of this ninth round of the 20-race season.

In a change of format the first session had no significance on Saturday's qualifying order, leaving riders and teams the chance to try out different bike and tyre set ups without consequence.

The top 10 from the second hour-long practice are joined as usual by the fastest two riders from Q1 to determine the first five rows of the grid both for Saturday's sprint race and Sunday's main event.

Among those relegated to Q1 were a trio of former world champions - Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir.

The MotoGP grid welcomed back Pol Espargaro, the Spanish rider and Aleix's younger brother making his return after suffering serious injuries following a violent crash at the opening weekend in Portugal in March.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportMoto racingEspargaro AleixMartin JorgeBinder BradSilverstone MotoGP
Related Articles
Bagnaia beats Bezzecchi to win Dutch MotoGP in Assen, Binder loses third with penalty
Ducati 'rocket ships' reign supreme in MotoGP as Honda and Yamaha fall behind
Bezzecchi of pips Bagnaia to win Assen sprint, Binder off podium due to penalty
Show more
Auto racing
Kalle Rovanpera crashes while Ott Tanak limps out of Finland Rally
Alpine facing more upheaval a year on from Oscar Piastri saga
Aston Martin to keep the upgrades coming rather than turning their attention to 2024
Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says relentless Max Verstappen
Unstoppable Max Verstappen in league of his own, battle to be best of the rest hotting up
Nick Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision
Perez plans to stay on the podium for rest of the year after Red Bull one-two in Belgium
'It's broken again': Another Red Bull trophy hits the floor after Belgium victory
'Sparky' radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make €100m Kane offer as Spurs set to sign Van de Ven
Can Sanchez dislodge Kepa to become Chelsea's next number one?
Manchester City to face Arsenal in Community Shield on August 6
Africa exceed expectations with incredible run at Women’s World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |