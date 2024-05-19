Mercedes in 'no-man's land', says Lewis Hamilton after frustrating Imola weekend

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Italian Grand Prix (Emilia Romagna) Formula 1
  4. Mercedes in 'no-man's land', says Lewis Hamilton after frustrating Imola weekend

Mercedes in 'no-man's land', says Lewis Hamilton after frustrating Imola weekend

Lewis Hamilton in action at Imola
Lewis Hamilton in action at ImolaReuters
Mercedes are in 'no-man's land', seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (38) said after finishing Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sixth and 35 seconds behind Red Bull's race winner Max Verstappen (26).

Teammate George Russell came seventh and Mercedes have fallen further behind in the Formula One constructors' standings - fourth overall on 79 points while third-placed McLaren, who also use Mercedes engines, have 154.

"We are in no-man’s land. There wasn’t much more for us to get today," said Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver of all time who is moving to Ferrari at the end of the season and was racing in Italy for the first time since that was announced.

"It is where we are and we have to do the best we can and that is the best we could do today."

Russell also referred to 'no-man's land' but said the once-dominant team were still "super-motivated".

"We have got to just keep pushing. The car was capable of P6 and P7 and that is where we finished."

Team boss Toto Wolff felt Mercedes had taken a small step forward.

"Our closest competitors have also done so recently, but we have closed the gap to the front a little. We still have a lot of work to do and, of course, we are all frustrated finishing P6 and P7," said the Austrian.

"There is more to come though, and it is all about making incremental gains."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingItalian Grand Prix (Emilia Romagna) Formula 1Hamilton LewisRussell GeorgeVerstappen MaxFormula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen holds off charging Lando Norris to win Imola Grand Prix
Updated
Max Verstappen equals Ayrton Senna's record eight poles in a row at Imola
McLaren one-two in red-flagged final Imola practice ahead of Leclerc
Show more
Motorsport
McLaren can hope to win at Imola, says Oscar Piastri after front row finish in qualifying
Max Verstappen 'still pumping' after equalling Ayrton Senna's pole record at Imola
Ferrari's Leclerc fastest in Friday practice as Championship leader Verstappen struggles
Antonelli showing 'metronomic' pace in F2 with Mercedes seat up for grabs in 2025
James Vowles still chasing Adrian Newey and has driver trio on shortlist
Russell sees a positive in potential F1 driver ban as Magnussen racks up penalty points
Most Read
Premier League as it happened: Arsenal fall just short as Manchester City win title
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Feyenoord defender Hartman confirms ongoing Chelsea interest
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings