MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win wild 10-inning affair with Brewers

Suarez reacts after hitting a sharp fly ball to right field to score the winning runs

Eugenio Suarez (33) smacked a bases-loaded single off the right field wall as the final hero as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-10 in 10 innings in a wild back-and-forth thriller on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series in Phoenix.

Milwaukee went ahead 10-8 on a two-run triple by Jackson Chourio in the top of the 10th before Arizona scored three runs off Jared Koenig in the bottom of the inning. Adrian Del Castillo opened it with an RBI single and Koenig loaded the bases with nobody out before hitting Christian Walker with a pitch to tie the score at 10. Suarez followed with the decisive hit.

Chourio also homered and was 3-for-6 with a career-high five RBIs for Milwaukee. Eric Haase had a two-run homer for the Brewers, who scored eight straight runs after falling behind 5-0.

Suarez had three RBIs and Pavin Smith added a three-run double for the Diamondbacks.

Check out the game summary here.

Riley Greene blasted a pair of home runs and drove in three runs as host Detroit defeated Baltimore.

Detroit starter Keider Montero (6-6) allowed five hits in five scoreless innings, one start after tossing a shutout against Colorado. Jason Foley recorded his 23rd save. Colt Keith added an RBI single for the Tigers, who have won six of their last eight.

Adley Rutschman hit a two-run homer for the Orioles. Starter Cade Povich (2-9) gave up two runs and two hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out eight.

David Peralta singled in a run and scored the eventual game-winner in a two-run 10th inning and as San Diego rode its pitching to complete a three-game sweep of host San Francisco.

The Padres (85-65) remain atop the National League wild-card race with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. After the Giants (72-78) had tied the score in the ninth on a leadoff home run by Heliot Ramos, Peralta led off the 10th with a single to left off former San Francisco closer Camilo Doval (5-3) to drive in automatic runner Jake Cronenworth, then scored on Donovan Solano's RBI groundout.

Adrian Morejon retired all three men he faced in the last of the 10th, allowing a sacrifice fly to Michael Conforto along the way, to record his second save. Despite blowing his save opportunity, the win was credited to Robert Suarez (9-3), who served up Ramos' 21st homer.

Aaron Judge clubbed his major-league-leading 53rd home run of the season as host New York beat Boston in the finale of a four-game set.

Judge's two-run blast came during a three-run third for New York (87-63), which took three games in the series. Gleyber Torres opened the frame with a solo shot before Juan Soto singled and Judge cleared the center field wall (445 feet) to put the Yankees up 4-0.

Kutter Crawford (8-15) got the start for Boston and gave up four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and fanned seven. Connor Wong went 3-for-4 with two doubles as Boston fell for the fourth time in six games.