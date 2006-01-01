MLB roundup: White Sox end record home skid with walk-off homer

Andrew Benintendi hit a walk-off homer as the Chicago White Sox halted their franchise-record home losing streak at 16 games with a 7-6 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

Gavin Sheets also homered for Chicago, who won at home for the first time since August 12. The White Sox recorded their second walk-off victory of the season after Oakland tied the score with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Gus Varland (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Nicky Lopez, Luis Robert Jr., Lenyn Sosa and Benintendi each had three hits.

The game-winner came moments after Oakland rallied in the top of the ninth. With the bases loaded and no outs against Justin Anderson, two runs scored when Shea Langeliers reached on a fielding error by Sosa. Two batters later, Zack Gelof tied the score with an RBI single.

Rafael Devers hit a two-run single after drawing a bases-empty intentional walk in his previous at-bat as Boston cruised past hosts New York.

Devers drew the free pass from Yankees starter Gerrit Cole (6-5) with the Red Sox down 1-0 in the fourth inning. According to the YES Network sourcing stathead.com, it was on record the earliest intentional walk with the bases empty ever issued by New York.

Masataka Yoshida and Wilyer Abreu followed with RBI hits to give Boston a 3-1 lead. Devers added his two-run single to make it 5-1 in the fifth. Cole, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, was tagged for a season-high seven runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings for the Yankees.

Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Gunnar Henderson blasted his 37th home run as visiting Baltimore beat Detroit.

Burnes (14-8) gave up two hits, walked one and struck out seven for the Orioles. Henderson had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in a pair, while Cedric Mullins supplied two hits and an RBI.

Parker Meadows started a two-run rally in the ninth for Detroit with a solo homer. Colt Keith had three hits and scored the Tigers' other run.

Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and Michael Wacha hurled five quality innings, helping lead Kansas City to a win over hosts Pittsburgh.

Wacha (13-7) allowed just one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking three. The Royals won their seventh game in nine tries.

Mitch Keller (11-10) gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits over six innings. The Pittsburgh starter struck out six and walked one. Bryan Reynolds and Jared Triolo each tallied a pair of hits for the Pirates, who lost their second straight.

Jose Berrios pitched seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive start and earn his career-best 16th victory as host Toronto defeated St. Louis.

Berrios (16-9) allowed one run, two hits and two walks with four strikeouts to help the Blue Jays take the first two games of the three-game series. Davis Schneider went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs and Alejandro Kirk also had two RBIs for Toronto, which has won three of its last four games.

Jordan Walker hit his third homer of the season for the Cardinals, who were held to three hits and have lost four of their last six games. Cardinals right-hander Kyle Gibson (8-7) allowed five runs (one earned), four hits and three walks with one strikeout in 5 1/3 innings.

