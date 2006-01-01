Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Juan Soto lifts Yankees to victory over Red Sox in 10th

MLB roundup: Juan Soto lifts Yankees to victory over Red Sox in 10th

Soto gave the Yankees their fourth walk-off win this season
Soto gave the Yankees their fourth walk-off win this seasonGregory Fisher / Imagn Images
Juan Soto (25) hit a game-ending single to open the 10th inning and the New York Yankees outlasted the visiting Boston Red Sox for a 2-1 victory on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Soto gave the Yankees their fourth walk-off win this season when he hit a 2-2 sinker from Josh Winckowski (4-2) under shortstop Trevor Story's glove into left field to score pinch runner Jon Berti, who replaced automatic runner Gleyber Torres.

Soto's game-winner lifted the Yankees to their fifth win in seven games and moved them two games ahead of the idle Baltimore Orioles atop the American League East. New York matched its largest lead in the division since regaining first place on August 21.

Danny Jensen hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who are 4 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final wild card in the American League.

Check out the game summary here.

Rockies 4, Tigers 2

Jacob Stallings doubled twice and drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth as Colorado snapped host Detroit's four-game winning streak.

Jordan Beck supplied a solo homer for the Rockies. Seth Halvorsen (1-0) notched his first career win with an inning of scoreless relief and Tyler Kinley pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 12th save.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal allowed one run and four hits with six strikeouts in six innings. Spencer Torkelson drove in both runs for the Tigers with a fourth-inning double.

Cardinals 6, Reds 1

Brendan Donovan hit a two-run home run and Masyn Winn homered and scored twice to help host St. Louis beat Cincinnati.

Cardinals starter Sonny Gray (13-9) allowed one run on two hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine. This was quite a reversal for Gray, who lost his two previous starts against the Reds this season while allowing 12 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits in 9 1/3 innings. JoJo Romero got the final four outs to earn his first save.

Reds starter Jakob Junis allowed one run on three hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked none. Reliever Carson Spiers (5-6) took the loss.

Astros 6, Athletics 3

Jon Singleton ripped a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift host Houston past Oakland to avoid a three-game sweep.

After Singleton came through in the clutch, Jake Meyers helped Houston salvage the finale of a three-game series with an RBI double. Jason Heyward was then intentionally walked before Mauricio Dubon brought home two more runs with a single to put away Oakland.

The Astros' eighth-inning rally came against T.J. McFarland (2-3) and Grant Holman. McFarland got just one out and Holman recorded two, and each reliever was charged with two runs.

Houston starter Framber Valdez was in line for his seventh win in nine starts until Brent Rooker tied the score at 2-all with a one-out solo shot in the eighth off reliever Ryan Pressly (2-3).

Catch up on all the results here.

Mentions
BaseballMLBNew York YankeesBoston Red SoxHouston AstrosOakland AthleticsSt.Louis CardinalsCincinnati RedsColorado RockiesDetroit TigersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Red Sox hit back-to-back home runs twice in win over Orioles
MLB roundup: Tigers stun Padres with grand slam in ninth inning
MLB roundup: Willy Adames ties franchise HR record in Brewers' win
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits HR and steals base in win over Cubs
MLB roundup: Manny Machado becomes Padres' homer king in loss to Mariners
MLB roundup: Pavin Smith blasts three home runs in Diamondbacks' win
MLB roundup: Mets silence Reds for ninth straight win
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil breaks wrist in 'huge blow' to team
MLB roundup: Manny Machado ties Padres' career home run mark in win
MLB roundup: Cubs combine to no-hit Pirates in dominant display
Most Read
PSG refuse league order to pay Kylian Mbappe disputed £46 million
Transition period at Manchester United not an excuse, says Erik ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings