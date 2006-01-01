MLB roundup: Joey Estes blanks Angels, Phillies secure third straight win

Estes became the youngest major-leaguer to throw a shutout since Zach Eflin in July 2016

Joey Estes (22) pitched a five-hit shutout as the Oakland Athletics made it two in a row over the visiting Los Angeles Angels with a 5-0 victory Wednesday night.

Estes, at age 22 years and 269 days, became the youngest major-leaguer to throw a shutout since Zach Eflin did so for the Philadelphia Phillies at age 22 years and 105 days against in July 2016. Making just his 12th big-league start, Estes (3-3) didn't yield an extra-base hit. He walked one and struck out four.

Brent Rooker homered for the second consecutive night and Max Schuemann also went deep for the A's, who will shoot for a series sweep Thursday afternoon. Brett Harris chipped in with an RBI single.

Angels starter Davis Daniel (1-1) surrendered five runs, four earned, on seven hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Check out the game summary here.

Christian Walker continued to torment his division rival with two more home runs, and Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also went deep as Arizona pounded host Los Angeles.

Walker has seven home runs in eight games against the Dodgers this season and had four hits on Wednesday, including a double and three runs scored. Arizona right-hander Cristian Mena gave up four runs after four batters of his major league debut, but Diamondbacks pitching did not allow another run. Bryce Jarvis (1-2) worked 2 1/3 innings to get the win.

Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning as the Dodgers fell to 2-3 against Arizona at home this season. Starter Gavin Stone, who had a 1.62 ERA over his past six starts, gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks in three innings, striking out three. Ryan Yarbrough (3-2) took the loss.

Dean Kremer pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list, and Ryan O'Hearn homered and drove in three runs to lead Baltimore past host Seattle.

Baltimore has won the first two games of the three-game series. Closer Craig Kimbrel pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 21st save of the season and the 438th of his career, moving into sole possession of fourth place all-time. Kremer (4-4), who had not pitched since May 20 due to a right triceps strain, allowed just two singles. He walked two and struck out eight.

Cal Raleigh homered in the sixth inning to prevent the Mariners from being blanked for a second consecutive game. Starter Logan Gilbert (5-5) gave up four runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked three - as many free passes as he issued in his previous eight starts combined - and fanned six.

Rafael Marchan hit a solo homer and Alec Bohm added a two-run blast as Philadelphia knocked off host Chicago for its third straight win.

The Phillies broke an eighth-inning tie with two runs against reliever Tyson Miller (2-1). Matt Strahm (4-1) replaced Zack Wheeler to begin the seventh inning and earned the win for Philadelphia. Jose Alvarado worked around a one-out single in the ninth for his 13th save.

Pete Crow-Armstrong doubled twice and drove in two runs for Chicago, which lost for the eighth time in 10 games.