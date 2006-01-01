MLB roundup: Phillies crush Mets to clinch playoff berth, Dodgers edge Rockies

Bohm follows through on a three-run home run against the Mets

Alec Bohm (28) hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run fourth inning Friday night win for the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, who clinched a playoff berth by beating the New York Mets 12-2 in the second game of a four-game series.

Bohm finished 4-for-5 with four RBIs for the Phillies, who have reached the postseason for the third straight year. Philadelphia's magic number for clinching the National League East for the first time since 2011 is one as the Phillies wrapped up the head-to-head tiebreaker vs. the Mets.

The Phillies scored the final 12 runs Friday to cool off the red-hot Mets, who had their four-game winning streak snapped but remained two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the race for the third and final NL wild-card spot.

J.T. Realmuto also homered for Philadelphia, and Nick Castellanos collected three hits. Cristopher Sanchez (11-9) tossed five innings of two-run ball to earn the win over David Peterson (9-3), who gave up five runs (four earned) in a season-low 3 2/3 innings.



Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run home run to move one off the major league lead as Los Angeles rallied past visiting Colorado.

Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez also homered for the Dodgers. Ohtani remained hot one day after going 6-for-6 with three homers and 10 RBIs while becoming the first player to reach 50 homers and 50 steals in a season. His homer and steal totals both rose to No. 52 on Friday.

Alex Vesia (4-4) got the win, and Michael Kopech registered his 14th save. Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Michael Toglia each hit home runs for the Rockies. Kyle Freeland (5-8) gave up four runs in six innings.

Colton Cowser and James McCann each hit two of host Baltimore's five home runs.

Anthony Santander also homered, for the second consecutive game, to give him 43 and Corbin Burnes (15-8) pitched seven shutout innings against Detroit for the second time in six days. The Orioles have won two straight games since losing eight of 10.

The Tigers were trying to build on their three-game sweep at Kansas City.

Heliot Ramos went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run to help visiting San Francisco beat Kansas City.

Mason Black (1-4) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to earn his first major league victory. Patrick Bailey also drove in a run as the Giants won for the third time in the past four games.

Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits for Kansas City to raise his major league-leading average to .334. The Royals have dropped five straight games and 14 of their past 21 but remain in possession of the American League's second wild-card spot.