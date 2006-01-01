Advertisement
MLB roundup: Phillies sink Cubs to secure NL East crown, Mariners & Red Sox win

Philadelphia Phillies players celebrate winning the National League East Division with a win against the Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies players celebrate winning the National League East Division with a win against the Chicago CubsEric Hartline-Imagn Images
J.T. Realmuto (33) and Kyle Schwarber (31) homered in support of right-hander Aaron Nola (31) as hosts Philadelphia Phillies secured their first National League East title in 13 years by defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Monday.

The Phillies entered the day with a magic number of one to clinch the division - a bit of a disappointment after a 2-5 road trip against the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets.

However, some home cooking proved to be the right recipe for Philadelphia (93-64), which remains a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the race for the best record in the NL.

Realmuto, Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos each finished with two hits for the Phillies. Nola (13-8) allowed two runs on seven hits in six-plus frames. He walked two and struck out seven to earn his first victory since August 27th.

Isaac Paredes registered a pair of hits for the Cubs, who had won three of their previous four games.

Catch up on the match stats here.

Red Sox 4 Blue Jays 1

Wilyer Abreu had two hits, including an RBI double, and visiting Boston took advantage of 10 walks to defeat Toronto.

Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck (9-10) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk in the opener of a three-game series. He didn't record a strikeout. Boston has won three in a row.

Spencer Horwitz had an RBI single for the Blue Jays. Toronto starter Chris Bassitt (10-14) gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and seven walks while striking out two in 4 1/3 innings.

Mariners 6 Astros 1

Bryce Miller stymied host Houston by logging seven scoreless innings as Seattle gained ground in the American League playoff race.

Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena each had an RBI double for the Mariners, who closed within 1 1/2 games of the final AL wild-card spot. Miller (12-8) scattered two hits and two walks while striking out five, including consecutive punchouts with runners on second and third in the seventh inning.

Hunter Brown (11-9) was just as stingy as Miller over his six innings for the Astros, who would have clinched their fourth straight AL West title with a win Monday. The right-hander limited the Mariners to one run on three hits and three walks while fanning eight.

See all the results from MLB here.

