MLB roundup: Triple play sends Padres to post-season, Astros clinch title

Jake Cronenworth (30) hit a two-run home run and helped turn an around-the-horn triple play to end the game as the visiting San Diego Padres clinched a spot in the National League playoffs with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Cronenworth had two hits and three RBIs as the Padres secured their eighth playoff appearance all time and third since 2020. San Diego moved two games behind Los Angeles in the chase for the NL West title, with two games remaining in the series and five in the season.

San Diego starter Michael King (13-9) gave up just an unearned run on three hits in five innings and Suarez ended up with his 35th save as the Padres improved to 8-3 against the Dodgers this year.

Shohei Ohtani doubled, walked and scored a run for the Dodgers, whose magic number for clinching their 11th division title in 12 seasons remained at four. Los Angeles clinched a playoff spot on Friday. Rookie right-hander Landon Knack (3-5) gave up four runs on five hits over four innings.

Jason Heyward delivered a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning and Houston clinched a fourth straight American League West title, beating visiting Seattle.

Josh Hader notched a four-out save for Houston, which captured its seventh division crown in the past eight years. Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker also homered for the Astros, who got 5 2/3 innings of three-run ball from Framber Valdez (15-7).

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (8-12) surrendered four runs on five hits, including three home runs, over six innings.

Anthony Santander, Ramon Urias and Colton Cowser homered as visiting Baltimore held off New York, which was unable to clinch the American League East title.

A short time later, the Orioles clinched their second straight post-season berth when the Minnesota Twins lost to the Miami Marlins. The Orioles hold a four-game lead for the top AL wild card with five games to play.

Aaron Judge hit his major-league-leading 56th homer, but the Yankees had their magic number to clinch a second division title in three seasons remain at one.

Tanner Bibee allowed one run over seven strong innings, Kyle Manzardo hit a solo homer and Lane Thomas added a two-run shot as Cleveland clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win over visiting Cincinnati.

Thomas totaled three RBIs, and Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs for the American League Central champion Guardians.

Spencer Steer had an RBI single for the Reds in their first game since manager David Bell was fired near the end of his sixth season with the club.