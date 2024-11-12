Advertisement
  4. Tampa Bay Rays need $55.7million in repairs for 2026 dome return

AFP
Tampa Bay Rays' damaged Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton
Tampa Bay Rays' damaged Tropicana Field after Hurricane MiltonMiguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP
The Tampa Bay Rays will not be able to return to their hurricane-damaged home ballpark until the start of the 2026 season and that would require $55.7 in repairs, an assessment said Tuesday.

A damage assessment report sent to the St Petersburg City Council on Tuesday said $23.6million will be needed to repair the translucent fibre-glass roof at Tropicana Field that was destroyed by Hurricane Milton last month, WTSP-TV and the Tampa Bay Times reported.

While the Rays struggle to decide whether they will play the 2025 Major League Baseball campaign, city officials must decide if they want to spend the money on the stadium given the Rays are set to build a new $1.3 billion ballpark to open in 2028.

The stadium, which opened in 1990, was declared structurally sound after the storm pounded it on October 9th, but assessors suggested the city cover it with a temporary roof and temperature control to avoid more damage.

The earliest repairs could be completed would be for the late March start of the 2026 MLB season, according to a timetable in the report.

The council will discuss the matter at a meeting next week.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has said he would prefer the Rays remain in the Tampa Bay area for the 2025 season rather than move to larger but more distant venues, such as the Miami Marlins' enclosed ballpark.

Multiple smaller stadiums in the area are used by MLB clubs for pre-season training, including in Tampa, Clearwater, Dunedin, Lakeland and Sarasota.

The Rays' own spring training venue is in Port Charlotte, just over a one-hour drive south of St Petersburg.

