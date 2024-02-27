Golden State Warriors hand Steve Kerr multi-year contract extension

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (58) has signed a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Warriors, however ESPN reported the two-year deal will make Kerr the highest-paid head coach in the league with an annual salary of $17.5 million.

Kerr has guided the Warriors to four NBA titles and is in his 10th season with the team. His previous contract was to expire at the end of the current season.

"We're excited that Coach Kerr will continue to lead our team in the coming years with this well-deserved contract extension," Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said.

"Steve has played an immense role in our success over the last decade, success that has been duplicated by very few coaches in NBA history. His resumes as both a player and coach are astonishing, but not surprising, because his management skills and integrity as a person are off-the-charts and on display every single day.

"Simply put, he is the kind of individual you want leading your team and his championship pedigree is beyond impressive."

Golden State was 29-27 and in 10th place in the Western Conference entering a Tuesday night road game against the Washington Wizards. That position would put the Warriors in the play-in tournament. The franchise is two years removed from its most recent title run, after winning three in four years from 2014-15 to 2017-18.

The Warriors were Kerr's first head coaching job. His winning percentage of .654 (502-265) is fifth highest in NBA history.

"I'm thrilled to continue the partnership that I have enjoyed with this great franchise for the past 10 years," Kerr said.

"I want to thank the people who have put their trust in me to coach our team, including Joe Lacob, Peter Guber (chairman and CEO of Mandalay Entertainment) and the entire ownership group. And, of course, I want to thank my wonderful coaching staff and all of the amazing players who have worn the Warriors uniform this past decade.

"Every coach is dependent on the talent and character of their players, and I have been blessed beyond belief in that regard. I look forward to working with the team and the entire organisation as we face the exciting challenges of this season and beyond."

Kerr played 15 seasons in the NBA as a guard for the Phoenix Suns (1988-89), Cleveland Cavaliers (1989-93), Orlando Magic (1992-93), Chicago Bulls (1993-98), San Antonio (1998-2001, 2002-03) and the Portland Trail Blazers (2001-02). He won three championship rings with the Bulls, then added two more with the Spurs.

He served as the Suns' general manager from 2007-08 to 2009-10, with the team reaching the Western Conference finals in his last season.