LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead early NBA All-Star voting

LeBron James moves the ball against the Miami Heat
Reuters
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leading vote getter in the Eastern Conference, while the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James leads in the West in early voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

James is a 19-time NBA All-Star, while Antetokounmpo has been named seven times.

Antetokounmpo and James earned their votes as frontcourt players. The leading vote-getters at guard are the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic in the West and the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton in the East. Haliburton has a chance to play in the All-Star Game in front of his home fans next month.

The fan vote will only be 50 per cent of the data used to decide Eastern and Western Conference starters. Current players will account for another 25 per cent and a panel of media will comprise the final 25.

On Friday, each single fan vote will be credited as three votes in the NBA's "3-for-1 Day" promotion. The next tabulation of fan votes will be revealed on January 11.

In the Western Conference, James, the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic lead the vote in the frontcourt, while Doncic and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry lead at guard.

In the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo, the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum lead in the front court, while Haliburton and the Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard lead at guard.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on February 18 in Indianapolis.

