LeBron James sets record with 20th career NBA All-Star Game spot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. LeBron James sets record with 20th career NBA All-Star Game spot
LeBron James sets record with 20th career NBA All-Star Game spot
LeBron was voted into the NBA All-Star Game for a record 20th time
LeBron was voted into the NBA All-Star Game for a record 20th time
Profimedia
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (39) was voted into the NBA All-Star Game for a record 20th time on Thursday, named among 10 starters for next month's 73rd All-Star contest.

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, was named an All-Star starter for the 20th consecutive year, a streak that began in 2005, his second NBA campaign.

James, a four-time NBA champion, broke the record for All-Star appearances that he had shared with another Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played on February 18th at Indianapolis between elite squads from the Eastern and Western Conference.

As the top West point-getter, James will serve as captain and join a starting lineup that also includes Phoenix's Kevin Durant and Serbian centre Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP from the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

West guards included Slovenian Luka Doncic of Dallas and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada.

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was named captain for the East, whose frontcourt starters also include Cameroon's reigning NBA MVP and this season's top scorer Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston's Jayson Tatum.

"You never want to take it for granted," Tatum said. "For the fans to consistently vote me in is truly an honour. I grew up wanting to be in All-Star weekend every year and to live out that dream in real time is pretty cool. I'm very grateful."

East guards included Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, the NBA assists leader, and Milwaukee's Damian Lillard, making his eighth All-Star appearance after being traded from Portland to the Bucks before this season.

Fan balloting to determine starters ended last Saturday. Fan votes counted 50% with a media panel and NBA players each counting 25%.

The All-Star Game reverts to an East versus West format after several years where two top vote-getters were named captains and drafted lineups from among other top vote-getters.

Reserves for both teams will be announced next Thursday, with all 30 NBA coaches selecting two guards, three frontcourt players and two others at any position from their respective conference.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will select the replacement for any player unable to play in the All-Star Game, selecting a substitute from the same conference.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballNBAJames LeBronTatum JaysonDoncic LukaDurant KevinJokic NikolaAntetokounmpo GiannisEmbiid JoelGilgeous-Alexander ShaiHaliburton TyreseLillard Damian
Related Articles
The Buzzer Beater: Celtics impressing, Jokic's game-winner and Pistons make history
NBA roundup: Barnes shines as Kings hold off Warriors, Lakers top Bulls
NBA roundup: Embiid shines as Sixers down Nuggets, Suns rally stuns Kings
Show more
Basketball
Editors' Picks: NFL & NBA heat up, Australian Open concludes & AFCON gets serious
Woeful Washington Wizards replace head coach Unseld with assistant Keefe
Draymond Green suspensions cited as reason for Olympics omission
NBA roundup: Booker and Suns eclipse Mavs, Bucks end Cavs' streak
LeBron James and Steph Curry headline USA Basketball player pool for Olympics
NBA roundup: Pelicans set team mark with 153 points in win over Jazz
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Thompson suspended for 25 games for positive drug test
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid scores 70 as Sixers down Spurs, 62 points for Karl-Anthony Towns
Most Read
Novak Djokovic labels display in Sinner defeat as 'one of my worst'
Imperious Jannik Sinner defeats 10-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham seal Phillips loan, Sheffield Utd sign Atletico's Grbic
Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to leave Liverpool at end of season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings