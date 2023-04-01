NBA round-up: Pacers bundle Celtics out as Pelicans advance at in-season tournament

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA round-up: Pacers bundle Celtics out as Pelicans advance at in-season tournament
NBA round-up: Pacers bundle Celtics out as Pelicans advance at in-season tournament
Tyrese Haliburton celebrates the Pacers' win
Tyrese Haliburton celebrates the Pacers' win
AFP
The Indiana Pacers, fuelled by Tyrese Haliburton's (23) first career triple-double, beat the Boston Celtics 122-112 Monday to reach the semi-finals of the NBA's new in-season tournament.

The New Orleans Pelicans also booked their spot in Thursday's semi-finals in Las Vegas, shaking off a slow start to beat the Kings 127-117 in Sacramento.

In Indianapolis, Haliburton scored 26 points with 10 rebounds and 13 assists and the Pacers put together a 9-0 scoring run with less than two minutes remaining to take control of a tightly contested battle.

The Pacers, ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference regular-season standings, knocked out the East-leading Celtics and will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or New York Knicks in the semi-finals.

The Bucks host the New York Knicks in the quarters on Tuesday and Haliburton said the Pacers will be ready for either one.

"We're a young, hungry group and we want to win every night," Haliburton said.

"So we're excited to be there, but we're not complacent being there. We want to win."

Buddy Hield added 21 points for the Pacers, who had seven players score in double figures to the delight of the 16,000-plus crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"The atmosphere is crazy," Haliburton said of the playoff-type intensity in the arena, which was just what the NBA was looking for when it launched the in-season tournament hoping it would lend excitement to the early stages of a long season.

"I love this," Haliburton said.

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Jaylen Brown added 30 points and nine rebounds for Boston, who dominated inside in the first half but just couldn't keep the prolific Pacers offense in check in the second.

Boston out-scored Indiana 32-14 in the paint and out-rebounded them 34-19 in the first half, leading 55-48 at the break.

The Pacers turned the tables in the second half. Haliburton, held to seven points in the first half, scored eight in the first four minutes of the third quarter.

Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said 18 turnovers - six of them in the third quarter when the Pacers briefly pushed their lead to 11 - doomed the Celtics.

"When you turn the ball over you just let them get out in transition," he said.

Even so, a game that featured 16 lead changes was all tied up at 105-105 with 1:33 to play when Indiana delivered the final blow.

Ingram powers Pelicans

Haliburton drew a foul on a step-back three-pointer and converted the free throw to give the Pacers the lead for good.

Hield drilled a three-pointer and Aaron Nesmith threw down a dunk before the Celtics could respond and the Pacers held on.

In Sacramento, the Kings led by as many as 15 points in the first quarter, but the Pelicans clawed back to lead 69-61 at half-time and never trailed in the second half as they handed the Kings their first defeat of the tournament.

Pels star Zion Williamson had a relatively quiet night with 10 points but Brandon Ingram scored 30 and Herbert Jones added 23 as six New Orleans players scored in double figures.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 30 points. Domantas Sabonis notched a triple-double of 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for Sacramento, who had won all four of their group-stage games.

The Pelicans will play the winner of Tuesday's quarter-final between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

The title game is on Saturday in Vegas - where the finalists will be competing for the first NBA Cup and the $500,000 in prize money per player for the winning team.

Mentions
BasketballNBABoston CelticsIndiana PacersNew Orleans PelicansSacramento KingsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Warriors' Chris Paul ejected in loss at Phoenix, Hawks beat Nets in overtime
NBA roundup: Knicks top Clippers in James Harden's debut, Celtics record first loss
NBA roundup: Celtics last unbeaten team as Tatum leads win at Brooklyn Nets
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Los Angeles Clippers stun Golden State Warriors after trailing by 22
NBA roundup: Orlando Magic tie team mark with ninth straight win
NBA roundup: Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young puts up 45 vs San Antonio Spurs
LeBron James' son Bronny cleared for college basketball return after cardiac arrest
NBA roundup: Pistons fall to historic low with defeat to Lakers
Dallas Mavericks coach abandons press conference after spat with reporter
NBA roundup: Kings stun Warriors to advance to tourney quarter-finals
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers demolish LA Lakers
NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo helps Milwaukee Bucks to victory over Portland Trail Blazers
Most Read
Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in dramatic draw with Tottenham
Premier League Team of the Week: Trippier, Christie and Odegaard shine
Euro 2024 draw analysis: How the tournament will pan out according to the world rankings
Arsenal manager Arteta says he expects difficult game at 'remarkable' Luton Town

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings