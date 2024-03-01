NBA roundup: Lakers hold off Wizards in overtime, Nuggets edge Heat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA roundup: Lakers hold off Wizards in overtime, Nuggets edge Heat
NBA roundup: Lakers hold off Wizards in overtime, Nuggets edge Heat
D'Angelo Russell of the Los Angeles Lakers steals the ball from Washington's Corey Kispert during the Lakers' overtime victory
D'Angelo Russell of the Los Angeles Lakers steals the ball from Washington's Corey Kispert during the Lakers' overtime victory
AFP
The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by 40 points from Anthony Davis and 31 from LeBron James, pulled off another NBA thriller on Thursday, beating the Washington Wizards 134-131 in overtime.

One day after James reeled off 34 points - 19 of them in the fourth quarter - to key a come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers had to dig deep again against a Wizards team tied for the worst record in the league.

James' four points in overtime included a three-pointer that tied it at 131-131. He fed Davis for a dunk and capped the scoring with a free throw.

James, already the league's all-time scoring leader, is now nine points away from becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 in the regular season.

Jordan Poole scored a season-high 34 points and Marvin Bagley III added 23 for Washington, who dropped their 13th straight.

But Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the young, hungry Wizards were a tough opponent - especially on the heels of Wednesday's draining victory.

"They put pressure, they're a tough team to play coming off a back-to-back, really high emotional game from last night," Ham said. "But we found a way, we found a way to win.

"Our guys pulled together when we needed to and made the plays when we needed to."

In Denver, star big man Nikola Jokic missed out on a fifth straight triple-double but Michael Porter Jr's 30 points fueled the Nuggets in a 103-97 victory over the Miami Heat in an NBA Finals rematch.

Porter added 11 rebounds, helping fill the void after Jamal Murray departed in the second quarter with a sprained ankle.

Jokic finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets fended off Miami's fourth-quarter rally.

Bam Adebayo scored 22 points and Butler added 21 for the Heat, who were without injured Tyler Herro, Kevin Love and Josh Richardson and saw their five-game winning streak end.

Curry shines

A trip to Madison Square Garden was just what Golden State star Stephen Curry needed to break out of his scoring doldrums.

Curry scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a 110-99 victory over the New York Knicks, bouncing back from a scoreless first half in the Warriors' win over the Wizards on Tuesday.

Curry said he fed off the energy at Madison Square Garden - an arena steeped in NBA history and where he broke the record for career three-pointers in 2021.

"It didn’t hurt that in the Garden I had a good vibe and a good flow going," Curry said. "It's always fun. This is a special place."

Jonathan Kuminga added 25 points for Golden State, who grabbed a quick 14-0 lead and never trailed.

Jalen Brunson scored 27 points to lead the Knicks, who had the deficit down to four midway through the fourth quarter but with key contributors Julius Randle and OG Anunoby sidelined could never gain the upper hand.

Another sparkling effort from rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama helped the San Antonio Spurs snap a five-game losing streak with a 132-118 victory over Western Conference contenders Oklahoma City.

French star Wembanyama scored 28 points with 13 rebounds and five blocked shots.

The fourth quarter featured four lead changes, but with three-and-a-half minutes remaining Wembanyama produced a pair of three-pointers and a big block of a three-point attempt by Oklahoma City's rookie of the year contender Chet Holmgren, and the Spurs pulled away for the win.

"We're just playing with heart," Wembanyama said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Jalen Williams added 26 and Holmgren contributed 23 for the Thunder, who slipped a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for top spot in the Western Conference.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Milwaukee in the Bucks' 111-99 victory over the Hornets in Charlotte.

Malik Beasley made five three-pointers on the way to 19 points for the Bucks, who pushed their winning streak to four games and completed a season sweep of the Hornets.

Mentions
BasketballNBAWashington WizardsLos Angeles LakersDenver NuggetsGolden State WarriorsMiami HeatOklahoma City ThunderNew York KnicksSan Antonio SpursMilwaukee BucksLos Angeles ClippersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Celtics crush Nets as Stephen Curry makes history in Warriors loss
NBA roundup: Celtics and Mavs stretch win streaks, Nikola Jokic shines again
NBA roundup: LeBron and Lakers beat Warriors in double overtime classic
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: LeBron James leads epic Lakers fightback to overcome Clippers
NBA roundup: Max Strus nets monster buzzer-beater as Cavaliers sink Mavericks
Golden State Warriors hand Steve Kerr multi-year contract extension
NBA roundup: New York Knicks get ref-aided win over Detroit Pistons
NBA roundup: Pacers snap the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak
NBA roundup: Celtics stretch win streak to eight games, Timberwolves win
NBA roundup: Bucks win over Timberwolves, tempers flare in New Orleans
Tensions between China and NBA are 'water under the bridge', says Nets owner
Most Read
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
Athletic Bilbao annihilate Atletico Madrid to reach Copa del Rey final
Paul Pogba and five other doping cases that rocked the footballing world
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings