Detroit Pistons guard-forward Ausar Thompson dunks during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs

Cade Cunningham scored 27 points as the Detroit Pistons ended the San Antonio Spurs' 12-game winning streak with a gritty 105-93 victory on the road on Tuesday.

A dogged Detroit twice climbed out of double-digit deficits in the first half against the NBA Western Conference's form team, who slipped to second behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins combined for 52 points, the Pistons' relentless defense laid the foundation for a win which saw Detroit improve to 9-4 in the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio's 93-point display marked their lowest total of the season, the first time they had been held to fewer than 100 points.

Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio scoring with 25 points, while Dylan Harper added 20.

The evening ended on an alarming note for San Antonio, with Harper hobbling off the court after suffering what appeared to be a lower leg injury late in the fourth quarter.

Cunningham reflected on what he described as a "group effort."

"Everybody had to bring it," Cunningham told NBC. "I like my guys, man.

"We do this together every day. We love basketball, and we all come with a little bit of grit, earning our way to get to this point.

"We told ourselves if we weren't a brotherhood, we're gonna be a brotherhood by the time we left today. I think we got a little closer today. It's a good win for us."

San Antonio got off to a brisk start, surging into a 18-6 lead midway through the first quarter after back-to-back three-pointers from Julian Champagnie followed by a driving dunk from Wembanyama.

Detroit trimmed the Spurs advantage to seven points at the end of the first quarter but another burst of scoring early in the second saw San Antonio pull 14 points clear.

The Pistons rallied again and took full advantage of the temporary absence of Wembanyama to go on a 19-5 run to close the half and inch into a 55-54 lead at the break.

San Antonio quickly erased that deficit in the second half but were never able to pull clear decisively.

Instead it was Detroit who edged ahead in the third quarter and never looked back, slamming the door late in the fourth with a Jenkins three-pointer that left them 10 points ahead with just under a minute remaining.

Knicks take down Raptors

The reigning champion New York Knicks moved to 8-6 with a 111-102 defeat of the Toronto Raptors after a 31-point display from Jalen Brunson.

It took the Knicks a 31-19 fourth quarter to get the job done, however, with three starters beyond Brunson in double digits as the Knicks continued turning around a slow start to the season. The biggest impact for New York came from Karl-Anthony Towns who notched yet another double-double with 16-16-7 on the night, with Landry Shamet also chipping in 12 points off the bench.

It was the second quarter (+10) and fourth quarter (+12) that were the difference makers in the game,

The Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 11-4 with a 106-105 defeat of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ayo Dosunmu drained seven three-pointers en route to 30 points and provided the assist for Jaden McDaniels' winning basket with three seconds remaining. McDaniels impact was felt throughout the game, notching 22 points in support of Dosunmu, and once again Minnesota's bench chipped in well with a combined 25 points from Terrance Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland.

It was another solid night for Portland before they came up slightly short, with Damian Lillard shooting 5-11 from beyond the arc as he tallied 25 points, but with no one else in the lineup posting over 15 points, they simply didn't have enough to take down a Minnesota team that's now 11-4.

Lakers rally to beat Hornets

The Lakers rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 118-114, led by Quentin Grimes' 47 points.

Charlotte led 111-108 with 12 seconds remaining when Coby White missed his second free throw, Matisse Thybulle grabbed the rebound and fed Luka Doncic, who raced up the court and passed to Grimes, who sank his 10th three-pointer of the night and forced overtime.

The Lakers finished overtime with a 7-0 run, extending their winning streak to nine - the longest in the NBA following San Antonio's loss.

Grimes became the second player in Lakers history to make 10 three-pointers in a game, after the late Kobe Bryant.

"Man, that's crazy. Kobe's one of my idols," said Grimes.