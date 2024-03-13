NBA roundup: Timberwolves top Clippers after Kawhi Leonard's early exit

Anthony Edwards (22) scored 37 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (25) added 28 and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves ended a two-game skid on Tuesday by rallying for a 118-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, who lost Kawhi Leonard (32) after one quarter.

Mike Conley scored 23 points as the Timberwolves improved to 2-2 since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a knee injury. Towns underwent surgery earlier Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Paul George scored 22 points and James Harden added 12 for the Clippers, who have lost two games in a row.

Leonard exited because of back spasms. He played all 12 minutes of the first period and had six points as the Clippers took a 34-21 lead, but Minnesota took over after he exited.

Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter led a first-half barrage of 3-pointers, De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 29 points and host Sacramento thrashed Milwaukee.

Malik Monk chipped in 25 points and Domantas Sabonis 22 for the Kings, who led by 22 in the second period en route to their third win in four games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 30 points and added a game-high 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who completed a 1-3 tour of California with their second 35-point loss in seven days.

Jayson Tatum tossed in a game-high 38 points and Derrick White made 7 of 11 3-point attempts and scored 24 points as Boston wrapped up a five-game road trip by beating Utah in Salt Lake City.

It was the third straight victory for Boston, which lost the first two games of the trip. Jrue Holiday added 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Celtics, who made 20 of 49 3-point attempts (40.8 percent).

Keyonte George scored 26 points to lead the Jazz. Utah received 21 points from Clarkson and 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Collin Sexton.

Josh Hart tallied 20 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists while Jalen Brunson added 20 points and nine assists as New York cruised to a victory over visiting Philadelphia.

The Knicks held their opponent to fewer than 80 points for the third straight game, producing a streak of that length for the first time since 2000. OG Anunoby had 14 points and four rebounds in his first game back since sustaining an elbow injury on Jan. 27 and subsequently undergoing surgery.

Kelly Oubre Jr. paced the Sixers with 19 points and six rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 17 points and four assists in his return after missing four games due to a concussion.

Myles Turner scored 24 points to lead Indiana to a victory at Oklahoma City as the Pacers completed a 2-0 road trip.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam each added 18 points for Indiana, with Haliburton also dishing out 12 assists and Siakam grabbing 11 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 30 points to go along with 10 boards for the Thunder, whose nine-game home winning streak and three-game overall winning streak ended. Chet Holmgren added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Trey Jemison scored a career-high 24 points and GG Jackson added 19 as Memphis led wire to wire in a win over visiting Washington.

Jake LaRavia had 16 points and Luke Kennard finished with 13 points and eight assists for Memphis, which snapped a five-game home losing streak.

Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Corey Kispert had 22 points as the Wizards failed in a bid for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points to help Houston beat host San Antonio in a back-and-forth game.

The Rockets won their fourth straight road game, establishing a season best, while getting 16 points from Jalen Green, 15 from Jabari Smith Jr. and 14 from Dillon Brooks.

Tre Jones' 24 points led all scorers and Jeremy Sochan put up 21 for the Spurs, who lost their second game in as many nights.