Philadelphia 76ers optimistic Joel Embiid could return in regular season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Philadelphia 76ers optimistic Joel Embiid could return in regular season
Philadelphia 76ers optimistic Joel Embiid could return in regular season
Injured Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid dribbles the ball during a timeout in the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Wells Fargo Center
Injured Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid dribbles the ball during a timeout in the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Wells Fargo Center
Bill Streicher - USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (30) is inching closer to a return before the end of the regular season, coach Nick Nurse (56) said Wednesday.

Embiid has been sidelined with a left knee injury sustained when the Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga (21) fell on him in a January 30th game. Embiid underwent a procedure to fix the damage to his knee on February 6th.

Nurse said ahead of the team's game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, "I think there's a very good likelihood that he will return before the play-in, playoff."

Nurse added, "He's on the court... and we still don't have a timeline for his return. I would imagine he's getting better each day. It's just trying to get him strong and confident and in shape and ramped up and all those wonderful words."

The 76ers own a 26-8 record with Embiid on the floor this season. Without him, they were 13-25 entering play on Wednesday, 10-16 since Embiid got hurt on January 30th.

Embiid is the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player. His average of 35.3 points per game this season would lead the league if he had played in enough games to qualify, and his rate of 11.3 rebounds per contest would rank among the top 10.

Nurse also gave updates on Robert Covington (33), out since the start of the new year due to a knee injury, and De'Anthony Melton (25), sidelined since late February because of a back ailment.

"Cov is progressing," Nurse said. "Looks like he could make a return here at some point. ... Melt is probably not as close yet. He's still kind of on a pain-tolerance thing. But again, we're kind of hopeful that both of them will be back at some point before this regular season ends."

Mentions
BasketballNBAEmbiid JoelMelton De'AnthonyKuminga JonathanCovington RobertPhiladelphia 76ersGolden State WarriorsLos Angeles ClippersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Durant helps Suns past Nuggets as Rockets silence Thunder
NBA roundup: Giannis leads Bucks over Thunder, 76ers beat Clippers
NBA roundup: Davis makes history in Lakers win over Timberwolves
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Davis leads Lakers comeback over Bucks in OT thriller
Lakers face uphill task without LeBron James against red-hot Bucks
NBA roundup: Hawks stage 30-point comeback to stun the Celtics
NBA roundup: Celtics pass Bulls test to extend winning streak to nine games
NBA roundup: Celtics take down depleted Pistons, Lakers claw past 76ers
NBA roundup: Lillard 'phenomenal' as Bucks bounce back against Nets
NBA roundup: Celtics hold off Bucks for seventh straight win
Most Read
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season with win over Garcia
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Xabi Alonso 'has better options' than Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings