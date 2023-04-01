Point guard Ricky Rubio set to make return to Barcelona after NBA spell

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Point guard Ricky Rubio set to make return to Barcelona after NBA spell
Point guard Ricky Rubio set to make return to Barcelona after NBA spell
Ricky Rubio in action for Cleveland Cavaliers
Ricky Rubio in action for Cleveland Cavaliers
David Richard - USA TODAY Sports
Ricky Rubio (33) signed a deal with FC Barcelona until the end of the 2023-24 EuroLeague season, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The point guard announced his retirement from the NBA last month after 12 seasons in the league.

Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a contract buyout in early January. He stepped away from the franchise in August to concentrate on his mental health.

Rubio missed most of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons recovering from a torn ACL.

The Spanish star joined Cleveland in a February 2022 trade and appeared in 67 games (10 starts) for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Rubio's NBA career averages include 10.8 points, 7.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 698 games (603 starts) for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2011-17, 2020-21), Utah Jazz (2017-19), Phoenix Suns (2019-20) and Cavaliers.

Rubio previously played for Barcelona from 2009-11, helping the team win a EuroLeague championship in 2010 and a Liga ACB championship in 2011.

He has won two Olympic medals with Spain - a silver in Beijing in 2008 and a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Mentions
BasketballNBAEuroleagueRubio RickyBarcelonaCleveland CavaliersMinnesota TimberwolvesPhoenix SunsUtah JazzAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun champions Nuggets
NBA roundup: Bradley Beal scores 43 on former club to lead Suns over Wizards
NBA roundup: Blazers spoil Damian Lillard's emotional return to Portland
Show more
Basketball
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid out for at least four weeks after knee procedure
NBA roundup: Anthony Davis triple-double sparks Lakers to third NBA win in a row
NBA roundup: Curry hits 60 but Warriors fall to Hawks in overtime
Lakers forward LeBron James tight-lipped amid questions about his playing future
NBA roundup: Williamson lifts New Orleans to narrow win over San Antonio
Agent of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James refutes trade speculation
NBA roundup: Tyrese Maxey scores 51 points as Sixers edge Jazz, Lakers beat Celtics
Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $40K for ripping refs
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Footballer Dani Alves groped two women before alleged sexual assault, court told
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen star of the show, except in front of goal
Man City hat-trick hero Phil Foden in 'best form for a long time'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings