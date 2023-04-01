Warriors ace Draymond Green suspended five games for Rudy Gobert headlock

  Warriors ace Draymond Green suspended five games for Rudy Gobert headlock
Warriors ace Draymond Green suspended five games for Rudy Gobert headlock
AFP
Golden State star Draymond Green (33) was given a five-game suspension on Wednesday after grabbing Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (31) in a headlock during the Warriors' loss to the Timberwolves, the NBA said.

Green lost his cool in the opening minutes of Tuesday's game in San Francisco, grabbing Gobert around the neck and dragging him across the court after a melee involving the Warriors Klay Thompson and Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels.

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said in a statement Green had been sanctioned without pay for "escalating an on-court altercation" and grappling with Gobert in an "unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner."

Dumars added that Green's checkered disciplinary record had also been taken into consideration when determining the length of his suspension.

The NBA added that Thompson, McDaniels and Gobert had been fined $25,000 each.

Green will begin his suspension on Thursday when the Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA faced mounting calls to issue a hefty suspension on Green on Wednesday from commentators. Gobert had also joined the chorus of condemnation.

"I do hope the league's going to do whatever needs to be done because that's just clown behavior," Gobert said.

Green's suspension is the latest in a long line of brushes with the NBA's disciplinary chiefs over the years.

Green, who was also ejected in the Warriors' defeat to Cleveland on Saturday, was also suspended during the playoffs in April after stamping on Sacramento Kings player Domantas Sabonis.

He was also ejected in Golden State's 2021-2022 playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies after clashing with Brandon Clarke.

He was also suspended for game five of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers for a low blow against LeBron James.

