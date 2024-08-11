Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. Olympic Games Women
  4. USA survive French fright to win gold medal thriller in women's basketball

USA survive French fright to win gold medal thriller in women's basketball

Updated
USA players celebrating their victory
USA players celebrating their victoryReuters
The United States won a 67-66 thriller over France in the women's basketball final on Sunday, claiming a historic eighth consecutive Olympic crown while denying the hosts the golden finish to the Paris Games that had seemed within their grasp.

With LeBron James sitting courtside wearing the gold medal the U.S. men won by beating France on Saturday, the American women completed the golden hoops double and extended their winning streak on Olympic hardwood to a remarkable 61 games - a stretch of domination that goes all the way back to 1992.

But the U.S. had to dig deep to repel the scrappy French, who led by 10 in the third quarter and had looked poised to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history when Gabby Williams drained a clutch three to leave Les Bleues down one with five seconds left.

The drama was not over. With the clock hitting zero, Williams threw up a desperation shot that banked in off the backboard and appeared to tie the game at 67-67 as the buzzer sounded.

A video replay, however, showed Williams was inside the arch good for two points, leaving the U.S. celebrating a breathless one point victory and the fearless French stunned.

"I'm sad for them because they fought, they've been working hard for two months," said French coach Jean-Aime Toupane. "When you see what they showed tonight, it's quite remarkable, I tip my hat to this team.

"They gave so much, it came down to small things but that's how sport goes."

The win not only gave the American women the record for longest Olympic gold medal streak in a traditional team sport but put the United States top of the overall medal table.

The final medal to be awarded was the United States' 40th gold of the Games, tying them with China but taking top spot with more silver - 44 to 27.

A’ja Wilson had a game high 21 points for the U.S. while Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper each chipped in with 12. Williams led France with 19.

Mentions
BasketballOlympic Games WomenOlympic GamesFrance WUSA W
Related Articles
France and USA set for double golden showdown after women edge Belgium
French women follow men into Paris Games final four as mighty USA march on
USA on target for eighth gold in women's basketball as France upset Canada
Show more
Basketball
Olympic Highlights Day 16: Iconic giant says farewell while Sifan Hassan targets hat-trick
Sensational USA beat France for fifth straight men's basketball Olympic gold
Updated
Nikola Jokic and Serbia dominate Germany to clinch men's basketball bronze
France aim to topple US basketball all-stars in heavyweight Olympic final
Curry seizes Olympic chance to help USA reach final against France
USA to take on France in dream Olympic final after edging Serbia in classic
US turns on razzle dazzle to blow past Brazil into basketball semi-finals
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea announce Pedro Neto, Man United closing in on Bayern duo
Paris Olympics LIVE: USA beat hosts France in men's basketball final as stars deliver
Paris Olympics LIVE: Games come to a close as USA and China shine
USA claim women's football gold after narrow victory over Brazil

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings