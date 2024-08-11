The United States won a 67-66 thriller over France in the women's basketball final on Sunday, claiming a historic eighth consecutive Olympic crown while denying the hosts the golden finish to the Paris Games that had seemed within their grasp.

With LeBron James sitting courtside wearing the gold medal the U.S. men won by beating France on Saturday, the American women completed the golden hoops double and extended their winning streak on Olympic hardwood to a remarkable 61 games - a stretch of domination that goes all the way back to 1992.

But the U.S. had to dig deep to repel the scrappy French, who led by 10 in the third quarter and had looked poised to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history when Gabby Williams drained a clutch three to leave Les Bleues down one with five seconds left.

The drama was not over. With the clock hitting zero, Williams threw up a desperation shot that banked in off the backboard and appeared to tie the game at 67-67 as the buzzer sounded.

A video replay, however, showed Williams was inside the arch good for two points, leaving the U.S. celebrating a breathless one point victory and the fearless French stunned.

"I'm sad for them because they fought, they've been working hard for two months," said French coach Jean-Aime Toupane. "When you see what they showed tonight, it's quite remarkable, I tip my hat to this team.

"They gave so much, it came down to small things but that's how sport goes."

The win not only gave the American women the record for longest Olympic gold medal streak in a traditional team sport but put the United States top of the overall medal table.

The final medal to be awarded was the United States' 40th gold of the Games, tying them with China but taking top spot with more silver - 44 to 27.

A’ja Wilson had a game high 21 points for the U.S. while Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper each chipped in with 12. Williams led France with 19.