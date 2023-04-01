New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP for second time

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. WNBA
  4. New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP for second time
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP for second time
Stewart is only the second player to be named MVP with multiple teams in the WNBA
Stewart is only the second player to be named MVP with multiple teams in the WNBA
Reuters
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (29) was named the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) MVP for a second time on Tuesday, after a dominant season that saw her lead the Brooklyn team to a franchise-best 32-8 record.

Stewart, who previously picked up the honor in 2018 with the Seattle Storm, is only the second player to be named MVP with multiple teams in the WNBA as she set a single-season WNBA record with four 40-point games.

"Stewie’s first season with the New York Liberty has been nothing short of historic on every level," Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement.

"The constant resiliency, belief, selflessness, toughness, and professionalism she has brought to the Liberty on a nightly basis is an incredibly rare combination – culminating in such a special season."

Alyssa Thomas, a forward for the Connecticut Sun, finished second in the voting in a close race while last year's MVP, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, finished third.

Stewart, the Liberty's first MVP, arrived in Brooklyn this season as one of the most highly sought-after free agents following her prolific tenure in Seattle.

The twice Finals MVP finished second in scoring and third in both rebounding and total blocks, with a career-best average of 23 points per game.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballWNBANew York LibertyStewart Breanna
Related Articles
Steve Kerr sees future at Golden State Warriors despite expiring contract
Wembanyama hoping to lead Spurs to play-off berth in first NBA season
Houston Rockets guard Porter arrested on assault charge
Show more
Basketball
LeBron interested in joining Team USA at 2024 Paris Games
Germany coach Herbert hails 'team-first' mentality in World Cup win
Germany beat Serbia to win first World Cup crown
Canada ekes past US to capture first-ever basketball World Cup medal
Serbia and Germany go in pursuit of first World Cup title
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Most Read
Derby Week: Two icons of Israeli sport and two worlds collide in Tel Aviv
The Fall of Ajax: How one of the world's best run clubs fell into disarray
Austria Salzburg v Red Bull Salzburg: A derby quite like no other
Arda Guler's Real Madrid debut delayed further by new injury blow

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings