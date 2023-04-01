Basketball World Cup roundup: Gilgeous-Alexander masterclass helps Canada thrash France

Gilgeous-Alexander (R) scored 27 points for Canada
Profimedia
Hosts Japan and the Philippines didn't get off to the best start at the World Cup, falling to Germany and the Dominican Republic respectively. Meanwhile, Canada claimed a brilliant win against France led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Lithuania had no issue dismantling Egypt.

Dominican Republic 87, Philippines 81

Hosts Philippines were unable to get their World Cup off to a winning start despite a brilliant performance by Jordan Clarkson against the Dominican Republic.

The Utah Jazz player sunk 28 points, as well as seven rebounds and seven assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double, scoring 26 points alongside his 10 rebounds.

Germany 81, Japan 63

The Wagner brothers were in fine form as they led Germany to a comfortable win over hosts Japan.

Moritz Wagner scored 25 points with shooting numbers of 10-14 as well as picking up nine rebounds. His brother Franz drained 10 points to go with his six rebounds and five assists. Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder added 14 points.

Phoenix Sun's Yuta Watanabe top-scored for Japan with 20 points.

Egypt 67, Lithuania 93

Lithuania had little issue in their opening game, thumping Egypt by 26 points.

Margiris Normantas scored 18 points for the Lithuanians as Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 15 points and 10 assists.

Assem Marei led the way for Egypt, sinking 14 points and nine assists.  

Canada 95, France 65

In a game full of NBA talent, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the best player on the court as he took Canada to an impressive blowout win over France.

Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada in all departments, getting 27 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Kelly Olynyk also chipped in with 18 points, while Dillon Brooks scored 12.

New York Knicks' Evan Fournier top-scored for France with 21 points.

