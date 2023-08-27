Kane nets brace on home debut as Bayern cruise past Augsburg

Harry Kane netted a brace on his home debut for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, as Die Roten ran out 3-1 victors against Augsburg, inflicting a 15th consecutive winless outing on the road for their Bavarian rivals.

Having put four past Werder Bremen themselves on the opening day, Bayern immediately sought to take advantage of the leaky Augsburg defence responsible for a remarkable 4-4 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend.

Serge Gnabry was a nuisance for the away side’s defence, but there were also some encouraging signs on the counter for the visitors, and Ermedin Demirovic was left to rue his finishing as he dragged a clear opportunity wide of the target.

There are few sides in world football that punish missed chances with Bayern’s consistency, and they soon broke the deadlock – albeit under fortunate circumstances.

Gnabry slid through Leroy Sane, and although the winger’s shot was saved by Finn Dahmen, it ricocheted back off an unfortunate Felix Uduokhai and just over the line.

The mood in the away end was then soured further just a few minutes later, after a Niklas Dorsch handball in the area allowed Harry Kane to nonchalantly dispatch from the spot for a maiden Allianz Arena goal in Bayern colours.

His account now opened in Munich, Kane was determined to net another after the break, but he failed to trouble Dahmen with his next attempt, hitting over from an angle.

The pace of Bayern was proving difficult for Augsburg defenders to deal with, and it would have been three if not for a reflex save by Dahmen off Gnabry, or Elvis Rexhbecaj’s block of Dayot Upamecano’s goal bound header. Never one to fade away, Sane was the next to go close, thundering a strike against the post after a tricky run.

It was only a matter of time before the third arrived though, and Kane completed his brace just moments later.

A fantastic run and ball by Alphonso Davies found the Englishman, who poked over Dahmen to cap off a famous home Bundesliga debut.

Despite a late reply from Augsburg when Demirovic deftly put through Dion Drena Beljo to finish under Sven Ulreich, Enrico Maassen’s team succumbed to a ninth trip to Munich without a win, extending back to May 2015.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Bayern - Augsburg match ratings Flashscore

