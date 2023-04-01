Bayern's German Cup game in the balance over pitch conditions, says Tuchel

Tuchel is likely to rest some of his players ahead of the league clash against Dortmund
Reuters
Bayern Munich's German Cup second-round game at third-tier Saarbruecken on Wednesday hangs in the balance due to the hosts' pitch conditions with a decision expected on matchday, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.

Heavy rain in previous days has made the pitch almost unplayable with the German Football Association (DFB) set to inspect it two more times before a decision is taken.

"We will arrive on matchday. That was always the plan and has nothing to do with the pitch," Tuchel told a press conference.

"If it is cancelled then maybe we won't even have to leave (for Saarbruecken). Today and tomorrow morning there will be a pitch inspection. If there is a cancellation it will hopefully come before we leave."

Tuchel, whose team take on title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the Bundesliga, said that while Bayern would have two away games in a row in a span of three days, Dortmund play at home in the German Cup on Wednesday and against Bayern.

"If the DFB decides tomorrow that we will play I hope that it will be under normal conditions," Tuchel said.

The coach is likely to rest some of his players ahead of the league clash against Dortmund, but that is unlikely to include 30-year-old striker Harry Kane.

"Harry is used to playing a lot and that's how he gets match fitness. He knows how to play with an economy and he knows how to play a lot," Tuchel said of Kane, who scored a hat-trick in their 8-0 win over Darmstadt on Saturday.

The England captain has netted 12 goals in his nine league games so far.

"The decision has not been taken yet, to be honest. I have to talk to some players who have played a lot. Nouss (Noussair Mazraoui) is a bit ill. Jamal (Musiala) was a bit ill yesterday," Tuchel said.

"I have to see how Kingsley Coman is after he turned an ankle (on Saturday). Those are more the issues that may make sense to rest some players. Otherwise everyone is used to playing Wednesday-Saturday."

"We don't want to give the impression that Saturday is more important than tomorrow. Tomorrow is a knockout game," he said.

Unbeaten in the Bundesliga, Bayern are in second place, two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

