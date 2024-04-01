Bologna keep up Champions League push with vital victory over Salernitana

Bologna celebrate their opener against Salernitana
Bologna celebrate their opener against Salernitana
AFP
Bologna registered a league double over Salernitana for the first time ever in Serie A with a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, reinforcing their bid to secure direct UEFA Champions League qualification in the process.

Having gone down to Inter by the narrowest of margins at home last time out, it was imperative for the Rossoblu to get back to winning ways at the Dall’Ara.

And Riccardo Orsolini stepped up to the task inside the opening 15 minutes, dispatching an unstoppable drive into the far-left corner from the edge of the box, giving Salernitana shot-stopper Benoit Costil virtually no chance.

The hosts, however, soon gifted Simy the chance to level the scoreline following a defensive mishap, only to see Federico Ravaglia stand firm to brilliantly preserve his side’s lead.

Just as Orsolini broke the deadlock with a stunner, it was Alexis Saelemaekers’ turn on the stroke of half-time, with the AC Milan loanee unleashing a thunderbolt into the roof of the net from outside the box to double the hosts’ advantage at the break.

As the only Serie A side yet to score beyond the hour mark on their travels, Stefano Colantuono, now in his third spell in charge of Salernitana, perhaps had little hope to see his side lodge a comeback.

Bologna ultimately proved to be a notch above the visitors, controlling the second half with ease and even adding a third in stoppage time through Charalampos Lykogiannis, who expertly finished off a flowing team move to secure a sixth straight undefeated against the Salerno natives.

Another poor performance leaves the Granata 11 points adrift of safety, with their relegation from the top-flight becoming more inevitable by the week.

Bologna, meanwhile, opened up a six-point gap to the chasing pack in the race for the top-four as their dreams of dining at Europe's top table inch ever closer to becoming reality.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexis Saelemaekers (Bologna)

Bologna - Salernitana player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie ABolognaSalernitana
