Race for the Scudetto: Pulisic inspires Milan, Maldini nets stunner & Bologna impress again

Another Serie A weekend is in the books. Inter might not have won but the Nerazzurri are still firmly in control, with Milan 14 points behind their neighbours (despite a good win against Verona). Both Roma and Bologna also picked up a crucial victory in the race for the European spots.

Player of the week - Pellegrini

Roma's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is back at it. Another masterpiece and another wonderful goal for the number seven, who single-handedly decided the match against Sassuolo.

We've already said it in the past, Daniele De Rossi put Pellegrini back in the centre of the team and things are going a lot better for the Giallorossi. He played an outstanding match on Sunday, deciding the contest with an incredible solo strike.

The goal celebration was even better for the supporters, as Pellegrini went up to the bench and hugged his friend and idol De Rossi. Unsurprisingly, he will play for Italy during the next week's international games after Luciano Spalletti's call-up.

Performance of the week - Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is the man of the moment for AC Milan. The former Chelsea player has grown in confidence over recent matches and been playing at an incredible level.

Stefano Pioli is counting on him to perform when Milan are struggling to play their best football, and Pulisic has delivered, alongside Rafael Leao, with goal after goal.

Against Verona, the American scored his ninth goal in Serie A this season and the 12th across all competitions. Pulisic is in a special moment and right now he's always in the right place at the right time.

Christian Pulisic's Serie A stats this season Flashscore

Team of the week - Bologna

Eight matches, seven victories, and six of them in a row. Thiago Motta and his team are writing a historic new chapter at Bologna.

Against Empoli on Friday they had to play without Joshua Zirkzee, their best player, but they managed to win regardless. The victory came courtesy of a last-gasp goal scored by Giovanni Fabbian, after a great shot from Riccardo Calafiori - one of the best defenders in Serie A at the moment (kudos to Motta, who's shaping him as a central defender).

If the teams behind Bologna in the table were hoping to have a chance without Zirkzee, Motta and his men proved otherwise. There's something truly remarkable about to be achieved.

Moment of the week - Daniel Maldini

Daniel Maldini scored an incredible goal over the last weekend and if you haven't seen it, well, what are you waiting for? Look for the highlights now and enjoy.

Against Cagliari, the youngster struck a perfect free-kick that brushed the crossbar and ended up in the net. It was a masterful strike, one that brought to mind great players, friends and teammates of his father Paolo.

Maldini's display for Monza was truly magical. In the last few games he is finding confidence, continuity and goals. He seems to have discovered the best version of himself.