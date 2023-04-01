Borthwick and Jones to reunite with England hosting Japan in November series

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Borthwick and Jones to reunite with England hosting Japan in November series
Borthwick and Jones to reunite with England hosting Japan in November series
Jones and Borthwick worked together
Jones and Borthwick worked together
Reuters
England will take on Japan in the final match of their 2024 November series at Twickenham as Steve Borthwick's side face former head coach Eddie Jones for the second time this year.

The RFU announced the series fixtures on Thursday plus a game that is yet to be confirmed.

It begins with England playing New Zealand on November 2, Australia the following weekend and then South Africa before finishing against Japan on the weekend of November 23.

England will also visit the Brave Blossoms in June in the first Test match between the two teams in Japan.

England last played Japan in Pool D at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, winning 34-12 on their way to topping the table. Japan finished third in the group, ensuring qualification for the next World Cup, with wins over Chile and Samoa.

Jones was named Japan head coach in December, having resigned from the Australia job after their worst-ever Rugby World Cup campaign as they exited at the pool stage for the first time.

Borthwick, who took over as England head coach after Jones was sacked in December 2022, had been his assistant with England and in the Australian's first term with Japan from 2012-2015.

Mentions
Rugby UnionEnglandJapan
Related Articles
Japan Rugby Football Union names Eddie Jones as head coach for second time
Ollie Lawrence among trio of injury withdrawals from England camp for Six Nations
Five new captains give Six Nations fresh feel ahead of 2024 edition
Show more
Rugby Union
Former England captain Owen Farrell joins French side Racing 92 on two-year deal
Steve Borthwick: Change of mindset needed as England target Six Nations improvement
France hit by double injury blow ahead of Six Nations opener against Ireland
Italy coach Quesada wants continuity before new identity ahead of Six Nations
Warren Gatland warns rivals not to underestimate Wales' young guns in Six Nations
Ireland hopeful Johnny Sexton experience has rubbed off on rookies
Gregor Townsend: Scotland have dealt with World Cup disappointment
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City sign Echeverri
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings