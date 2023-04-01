Dubois appeals to WBA over Usyk fight, wants rematch

Daniel Dubois poses during his media workout
Reuters
Daniel Dubois (26) has formally appealed to the World Boxing Association (WBA) to declare his loss to Ukraine's world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (36) last month a No Contest and order a rematch.

The British challenger suffered a ninth-round knockout in the fight in Wroclaw, Poland, on August 26th but said he was "cheated out of victory" by a low blow controversy when Usyk went down in the fifth.

Usyk, who retained his WBA, WBO and IBF belts, was given nearly four minutes to compose himself after being hit on the band of his shorts.

Dubois' promoter Frank Warren said it had been a legitimate shot by his fighter.

"The WBA, now that it has received a formal appeal from Dubois’ team, will proceed with a review as per the regulations," the WBA said in a statement.

"Any decision made regarding this situation will be made under WBA rules and communicated in a timely and appropriate manner."

Warren told the BBC that the appeal had been lodged on Tuesday by his Queensberry Promotions.

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk said on the night of the fight that he saw "several low blows" from Dubois.

"Everyone wants the rematch after he loses a fight," he added.

