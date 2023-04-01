Katie Taylor beats Chantelle Cameron to become undisputed super lightweight champion

Ireland's Katie Taylor (37) has beaten Chantelle Cameron (32) of Britain by a majority decision to become two-weight undisputed world champion in Dublin.

After 10 rounds of action, one judge called it a draw at 95-95 and the other two went 98-92, 96-94 in favour of the Irishwoman.

Both fighters suffered cuts during the contest, with Cameron sustaining an injury just above her left eye in the third round.

Speaking after the fight, already a rematch between the pair, Taylor said: "Lets get the trilogy at Croke Park."

Taylor complimented her opponent in a post-fight interview. "It takes two to tango," she said. "Chantelle is a great fighter and she deserves everything as well.

"She is a legend herself. I don't think there's ever been a trilogy in women's boxing and this could be the first."

