Katie Taylor beats Chantelle Cameron to become undisputed super lightweight champion

Katie Taylor celebrates after beating Chantelle Cameron in Dublin
Profimedia
Ireland's Katie Taylor (37) has beaten Chantelle Cameron (32) of Britain by a majority decision to become two-weight undisputed world champion in Dublin.

After 10 rounds of action, one judge called it a draw at 95-95 and the other two went 98-92, 96-94 in favour of the Irishwoman.

Both fighters suffered cuts during the contest, with Cameron sustaining an injury just above her left eye in the third round.

Speaking after the fight, already a rematch between the pair, Taylor said: "Lets get the trilogy at Croke Park."

Taylor complimented her opponent in a post-fight interview. "It takes two to tango," she said. "Chantelle is a great fighter and she deserves everything as well.

"She is a legend herself. I don't think there's ever been a trilogy in women's boxing and this could be the first."

Check out the head-to-head numbers here.

