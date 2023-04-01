Canelo Alvarez to fight Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas in September 'undisputed' clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Canelo Alvarez to fight Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas in September 'undisputed' clash
Canelo Alvarez to fight Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas in September 'undisputed' clash
Alvarez beat Ryder last time out
Alvarez beat Ryder last time out
Reuters
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will take on undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas on September 30, the super middleweight champion announced on social media on Friday.

Alvarez, who currently holds all four belts in his division, posted a photograph of the pair on Twitter with the headline 'Undisputed vs Undisputed'.

The Mexican, widely viewed as the leading pound-for-pound fighter in the world, last fought on May 6, when he outpointed English fighter John Ryder to record his 59th victory in 63 professional fights.

The announcement means Charlo's anticipated clash with Australian Tim Tszyu will not happen ahead of a deadline imposed on the American by the World Boxing Organisation, leaving the American at risk of being stripped of that belt.

Charlo last fought in May 2022 when he recorded a 10th-round knockout of Argentina's Brian Castano in California.

Mentions
BoxingCharlo JermellAlvarez Saul
Related Articles
Home hero Alvarez seals unanimous victory over Ryder to retain titles
Canelo's Hometown Fight: The Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Weekend Showdown
Alvarez eyes triumphant homecoming in Mexican title defence against Ryder
Show more
Boxing
International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC
Sports court rejects IBA appeal while IOC condemn leadership language
Regis Prograis defeats Danielito Zorrilla to keep world light welterweight title
Don King says Broner's resilience reminds him of Muhammad Ali
IOC set to strip International Boxing Association of recognition
Eddie Hearn says no contract has been sent from Tyson Fury for Anthony Joshua bout
Tyson Fury sends contract to Anthony Joshua for Wembley showdown in September
IBA suspends four national federations for joining 'rogue' boxing body
Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury looking at bout in Australia
Devin Haney defeats veteran Vasiliy Lomachenko to retain undisputed crown
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool set to sign Szoboszlai, Thuram heads to Inter
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier arrested after accusations of racism