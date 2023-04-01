Chris Eubank Jr gets revenge on Liam Smith with TKO

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Chris Eubank Jr gets revenge on Liam Smith with TKO
Chris Eubank Jr gets revenge on Liam Smith with TKO
Smith defends blows from Eubank
Smith defends blows from Eubank
Profimedia
Chris Eubank Jr stopped Liam Smith with a tenth-round technical knock-out on Saturday night, a rematch of a clash that took place earlier this year.

Smith seemingly picked up an issue with his left ankle, as early as in the second round, which hampered his performance.

But that shouldn't take anything away from Eubank, who was able to exact revenge on the Liverpool native after suffering a fourth-round TKO himself in their first fight.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Manchester immediately afterward, Eubank said: “Revenge? It had to be, I had no other choice.

"There are too many other big fights out there for me that the fans want to see me in, and I want to be involved.

“Liam is a warrior. I respect him and his whole team... his family, his brothers. He fought until the last second.

“What happened tonight was supposed to happen in January, but it wasn’t my night."

Eubank then called out Conor Benn and Kell Brook, the latter of whom was ringside for Saturday night's fight.

“I’m coming for you Conor... I’m coming for you Kell.”

Check out the athletes' head-to-head numbers here.

Mentions
Smith LiamJr. Eubank ChrisBoxingCombat Sports
Related Articles
'I should be a world champion' - Dubois seeking 'justice' after low blow call in Usyk loss
Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois in nine after low blow controversy
Oleksandr Usyk weighs in 12 pounds lighter than Daniel Dubois ahead of title bout
Show more
Boxing
UKAD appeals against doping all-clear for British boxer Conor Benn
Promoters reveal Baumgardner failed doping test prior to Linardatou bout
Joshua beats Helenius with stunning seventh round knockout to set up Wilder showdown
Anthony Joshua calls for more random drug testing after Whyte bout called off
Helenius steps in to fight Joshua as late replacement for Whyte after failed drug test
Dillian Whyte's 'adverse' doping test forces cancellation of Anthony Joshua bout
Most Read
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Bellingham does it again as Real come back against Getafe
Star-struck Gauff uses Bieber as motivation for comeback
Transfer News LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings