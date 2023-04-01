Chris Eubank Jr gets revenge on Liam Smith with TKO

Chris Eubank Jr stopped Liam Smith with a tenth-round technical knock-out on Saturday night, a rematch of a clash that took place earlier this year.

Smith seemingly picked up an issue with his left ankle, as early as in the second round, which hampered his performance.

But that shouldn't take anything away from Eubank, who was able to exact revenge on the Liverpool native after suffering a fourth-round TKO himself in their first fight.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Manchester immediately afterward, Eubank said: “Revenge? It had to be, I had no other choice.

"There are too many other big fights out there for me that the fans want to see me in, and I want to be involved.

“Liam is a warrior. I respect him and his whole team... his family, his brothers. He fought until the last second.

“What happened tonight was supposed to happen in January, but it wasn’t my night."

Eubank then called out Conor Benn and Kell Brook, the latter of whom was ringside for Saturday night's fight.

“I’m coming for you Conor... I’m coming for you Kell.”

