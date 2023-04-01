Teams fume as Big Bash match abandoned due to dangerous pitch

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Big Bash League
  4. Teams fume as Big Bash match abandoned due to dangerous pitch
Teams fume as Big Bash match abandoned due to dangerous pitch
Melbourne Renegades in action
Melbourne Renegades in action
Profimedia
Cricket Australia will conduct a "thorough review" into Sunday's abandoned Big Bash League (BBL) match in Geelong after the Melbourne Renegades-Perth Scorchers clash was called off with 6.5 overs bowled due to safety concerns about the pitch.

Heavy rain at the weekend had seeped under protective covers and left a wet patch at one end of the Kardinia Park wicket but officials cleared the match to go ahead after ground staff scrambled to rectify the situation.

Umpires then suspended play in the seventh over with Perth 30 for two after Josh Inglis was subjected to a torrid, three-ball sequence from paceman Will Sutherland.

Inglis was struck in the groin, played an inside edge and then missed a delivery that ballooned off the pitch and left wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock bemused.

Boos rang out from the crowd of 6,601 when play was abandoned some 15 minutes later, the first time a match was called off due to an unsafe pitch in the BBL's 12-year history.

"CA will conduct a thorough review into the extremely frustrating circumstances that have resulted in the game being abandoned and a huge disappointment for fans and players," the governing body said in a statement.

The teams will share the points if the match cannot be rescheduled, CA added.

Scorchers head coach Adam Voges said he had concerns about the wicket before the first ball.

"They (the batters) still copped a few in the stomach but yeah, just thankful that no one's been seriously injured out of this," he said.

"It's disappointing for all the people who have come out to watch tonight, but ultimately, I think they made the right call.

"We came to win a game tonight and to split the points through no wrongdoing of our own is frustrating."

Local media slammed venue officials over the pitch's condition and said the episode could mean the port city near Melbourne misses out on hosting future events.

"At best the abandoned match is unprofessional," Dan Batten wrote in the Geelong Advertiser.

"At worst it is a black mark against Geelong on the national sporting stage."

Mentions
CricketBig Bash LeaguePerth ScorchersMelbourne Renegades
Related Articles
Pakistan board gives Haris Rauf green light for short Big Bash stint
First Twenty20 between South Africa and India in Durban washed out
Updated
Forde and Carty power West Indies to series victory over England
Show more
Cricket
England include three uncapped players in squad for India series in January
Russell returns as Forde gets first West Indies T20 call up for England series
New Zealand edge Bangladesh in low scoring second Test to level series
Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
Warner brushes off Johnson criticism as Cummins backs Australia teammate
Win over Windies can be a turning point for England, says Livingstone
Rain washes out second day of Bangladesh vs New Zealand test in Mirpur
Most Read
Granada vs Athletic Bilbao match abandoned after fan dies in the stands
Granada match against Athletic Bilbao to resume on Monday after supporter dies
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings