Australia's credentials keep South Africa grounded before semis, says Temba Bavuma

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Australia's credentials keep South Africa grounded before semis, says Temba Bavuma
Australia's credentials keep South Africa grounded before semis, says Temba Bavuma
Bavuma is quietly confident ahead of their semi-final
Bavuma is quietly confident ahead of their semi-final
Reuters
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (33) senses they are on the cusp of something special at the 50-overs World Cup but it is the pedigree of their opponents, five-time champions Australia, which is keeping them grounded ahead of Thursday's semi-final.

South Africa have never progressed beyond the semi-finals of the tournament, impeded by a combination of bad luck and nerves, but they have looked formidable this time winning seven of their nine group matches.

"With the way we've performed as a team, it's obviously created a lot of positive sentiments and obviously high expectation," said Bavuma, who is doubtful for the match with a hamstring strain.

"A lot of people believe that this could be the year that we see ourselves in the final. As a team, and individually, we'd like nothing better than that."

For that, they would have to get the better of Australia, the most successful team in the history of the tournament, who began their campaign with back-to-back defeats but have since won seven in a row to waltz into the last four.

The enormity of the challenge was not lost on Bavuma despite South Africa's comprehensive victory against Australia in a group match last month.

"We're not coming up against a Mickey Mouse team. Australia have a lot of experience and confidence in knockout games like this, so we've got to respect that," Bavuma said.

"I think from our performances, from the processes that we've followed to get to this point, we'll continue to lean on that and we believe that will take care of the result."

Bavuma did not deny a "normal level of anxiety" prevailing in the Proteas dressing room but said they had the "solutions and mechanisms" to deal with that.

Drawing inspiration from South Africa rugby team's World Cup victory last month is very much part of that mechanism.

"Yeah, definitely. I think to a large degree we look at them in awe - the Springboks and how they've gone about their back-to-back wins in the World Cup," Bavuma said admiring the grit of the rugby team.

"...that's what we've been speaking about as a team that when the crunch moment comes, when the pressure moments come, we come together as a team and we find a way to get over the line."

Bavuma said they would take a late call on his participation in the match.

"Obviously not 100%... I'm quite confident, but it's not a unilateral decision that will be made," he added.

Should he miss the semi-finals, Aiden Markram would lead South Africa, while Reeza Hendricks is likely to open alongside Quinton de Kock.

Mentions
CricketSouth AfricaAustraliaICC World Cup
Related Articles
Australia to draw on big-occasion experience in semis, says Pat Cummins
South Africa look to avoid dropping another World Cup against nemesis Australia
Cricket Corner: World Cup semi-finals loom, grade cricketer bowls the perfect over
Show more
Cricket
Freddie Flintoff to coach in The Hundred in first role since 'Top Gear' accident
India and New Zealand Cricket World Cup semi-final being played on used pitch
Australia's David Warner wants to play on in white-ball internationals
India focused on World Cup progress and not history ahead of semis
Williamson confident New Zealand can end India's World Cup dreams again
South Africa keen to shed choker's tag against powerhouse Australia
Most Read
Stefanos Tsitsipas quits with injury against Holger Rune at ATP Finals
FIFA reschedules Israeli men's and women's national teams' matches to November
Luis Diaz reunited with father for first time since kidnapping ordeal
Medvedev feels Carlos Alcaraz slow down inevitable as pair start ATP Tour finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings