Captain Jos Buttler eager to stay on as England captain despite World Cup woes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Captain Jos Buttler eager to stay on as England captain despite World Cup woes
Captain Jos Buttler eager to stay on as England captain despite World Cup woes
England captain Jos Buttler
England captain Jos Buttler
AFP
Jos Buttler (33) wants to stay on as England captain as he prepares for a World Cup post-mortem with his employers.

This has been a miserable tournament for both Buttler and his side, with England's title defence having yielded just two wins from eight games ahead of their group-stage finale against Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday.

England will at least go into that match with their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan via a top-eight finish at the World Cup still alive following Wednesday's 160-run rout of the Netherlands.

That win ended a sequence of five straight defeats but Buttler was out for just five, taking the gifted white-ball batsman's tally for the tournament to a mere 111 runs in eight innings at an average of under 14.

Buttler is set to meet with England cricket director Rob Key prior to this weekend's clash with Pakistan, who still have hope of a semi-final place that has long since evaporated for England.

But amid a debate about whether England need to refresh their limited-overs leadership, the 33-year-old Buttler said he hoped to captain what is expected to be a much-changed squad on a tour of the West Indies next month.

"I'd like to," he said. "I know Rob Key arrives into India today. We can have some good conversations with him and the coach and make a plan for that tour."

Reflecting on Wednesday's thrashing of the Netherlands, he added: "It's been a frustrating time, not winning games of cricket or playing as well as we'd like, I'm delighted with this win."

'Exceptional Stokes'

England were indebted, once again, to Ben Stokes (32) after his defiant 108 took them to a total of 339-9 which was more than enough against the Netherlands.

But Test captain Stokes won't be heading to the Caribbean, with the star all-rounder set to undergo knee surgery after the World Cup.

There were calls for Stokes to head home for an operation immediately the moment England no longer had any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

England's Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after beating the Netherlands
AFP

Stokes, who revived England's innings on Wednesday from the depths of 192-6, said: "I don't leave anyone hanging".

Buttler was adamant there was never any question of an early departure.

"No, we haven't had any conversations like that. It's not Ben's style at all," he said.

"He wants to put in performances like you saw here. Anytime you need someone to stand up when the team's under pressure, he's had a history of always doing that for whoever he's playing for.

"We're very lucky to have him in the team and I thought his innings today was exceptional."

Meanwhile, Buttler was in no doubt about the importance of the Pakistan match.

"It's a huge game for us, vital," he said. "We haven't performed the way we wanted to this whole trip, and we'd like to leave India putting in a proper performance."

Mentions
CricketICC World CupEnglandButtler Joseph
Related Articles
Stokes stars as England beat Netherlands to keep top-eight hopes alive
Jos Buttler says faith in team intact despite World Cup setback
Satisfaction for Zampa as all round display helps Australia down England
Show more
Cricket
Cricket Corner: Maxwell turns up to the party just as Mathews runs out of time
Rain threat adds element of unknown to New Zealand's semi-final bid
Don't count Afghanistan out yet, says coach Jonathan Trott
Magical Glenn Maxwell reflects on 'greatest' ODI innings after beating Afghanistan
Australia captain Cummins lauds Maxwell for 'greatest ODI innings'
Incredible Maxwell sparks Australia to improbable win and World Cup semi-final spot
England didn't get execution right under pressure at World Cup, says coach Hopkinson
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of final World Cup game
Most Read
Sevilla manager Diego Alonso wants to avenge 'unfair' Arsenal defeat
Haaland poised to break another scoring record, Stones facing long absence
Haaland's halftime shirt swap with Young Boys skipper raises eyebrows
OPINION: VAR is rapidly becoming one of English football's biggest problems

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings