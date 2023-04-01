Six of England's World Cup players retained for white-ball Caribbean tour

Six of England's World Cup players retained for white-ball Caribbean tour
Jos Buttler will stay on as captain of England's white-ball sides
Reuters
Six players from England's 50-over World Cup squad have retained their place for the One-Day International against the West Indies, while uncapped seamers Josh Tongue (25) and John Turner (22) have been called up for the ODIs and Twenty20s, the cricket board (ECB) announced on Sunday.

Jos Buttler will captain the team for the Caribbean tour, with Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone featuring in the ODI group from the showpiece event.

Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes all missed out on an ODI spot.

Stokes will undergo surgery on a troublesome knee after the World Cup, the all-rounder and Test captain said earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Willey, the only member of the ODI squad not offered a central contract last month, announced his retirement in the middle of England's dismal run of form.

ECB announced the 15-player ODI and 16-member T20 squad just hours after England's consolation victory over Pakistan at the World Cup in India following an underwhelming campaign.

Their title defence was long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches, England now shift their focus to the West Indies for three ODIs from December 3rd-9th and five T20s from December 12th-21st.

England squad for ODIs:

Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and John Turner.

England squad for T20s:

Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes.

Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race

