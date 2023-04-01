South Africa put record mauling by India behind them as semi-finals near

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. South Africa put record mauling by India behind them as semi-finals near
South Africa put record mauling by India behind them as semi-finals near
India's KL Rahul shakes hands with South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi after the match on Sunday
India's KL Rahul shakes hands with South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi after the match on Sunday
Reuters
South Africa were let down by their skills in a team record 243-run loss to hosts India at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday, but with a semi-final place already booked there will be no panic in the camp, says coach Rob Walter.

India dominated the game from the first ball as they posted 326 for five on a tricky wicket, before skittling South Africa for 83 to inflict a heaviest ever defeat on the latter in One-Day Internationals.

Walter believes his side did not come close to putting their best foot forward on an off day.

"To be fair, it is just a day that we were out-skilled," he told reporters.

"I didn't feel that was a 320 pitch, it was too much on that deck and then from a bowling point of view, they put us under pressure right from the word go.

"They are a hell of a team, very well-balanced and highly skilled. There's no way around it. They've won every game and they've won them well."

It is a result that laid bare an undeniable truth about this South African side - they struggle chasing targets.

The side have five dominant wins batting first, easily passing 300 on each occasion but have lost to the Netherlands and India chasing, and scraped home by one wicket against Pakistan having been set 271 to win.

Walter says fielding first against India was also a hindrance for his bowlers.

"We have been able to swing the ball, the new ball, and most of the time we've been doing it at night (bowling second). Bowling first, there wasn't as much swing as we've been used to," he said.

South Africa play Afghanistan next on Friday, a chance to regain some confidence and form going into their semi-final.

Should his side meet India again in the tournament, Walter says there is no reason why they cannot win.

"This is a funny game and you get taught new lessons and surprised every single day," he said.

"It wouldn't surprise me if the tables turned next time around.

"The beauty of it is that there may well be another shot for us and we've been given an opportunity to learn."

Mentions
CricketIndiaSouth AfricaICC World Cup
Related Articles
India challenged themselves batting first in South Africa win, says Jadeja
Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI hundreds as India thrash South Africa
Updated
Struggling Bavuma backs himself to flourish for South Africa at World Cup
Show more
Cricket
Sri Lanka's Mathews becomes first to be 'timed out' in international cricket
'Everything good comes to an end,' says Moeen after England's World Cup exit
Sri Lanka sacks cricket board just days after World Cup thrashing by India
Asthmatic players skip practice as Bangladesh coach says Delhi air 'not ideal'
Updated
No easy answers for England after miserable World Cup campaign
Moeen Ali admits end of an era for England after disastrous World Cup
Jos Buttler says faith in team intact despite World Cup setback
Most Read
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
Football Tracker: Dust settles on weekend as Chelsea's trip to Spurs approaches
Pegula defeats Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals, Swiatek v Sabalenka suspended
Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to win record-extending Paris title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings