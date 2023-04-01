Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI hundreds as India thrash South Africa

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century
India's Virat Kohli (35) equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds when he reached three figures in a World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday.

Kohli, on his birthday, got to the landmark in 119 balls, including 10 fours, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

It had taken him 277 innings to score 49 hundreds at this level compared to the 438 required by Tendulkar.

Kohli's 101 not out was the centrepiece of unbeaten tournament hosts India's 326-5 in their 50 overs.

Together with Shreyas Iyer, who made 77, he shared a third-wicket partnership of 134 after India captain Rohit Sharma (40) had won the toss on what turned out to be a tricky pitch.

Kohli, the only survivor from that 2011 Nagpur line-up, was celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday and even when a lone fan had the crowd chuckling as he started belting out an out-of-tune rendition of 'Happy Birthday' - the batsman turned a deaf ear to the commotion.

That laser focus sums up the way India has approached this World Cup as they remain the only unbeaten side among the 10 participating nations, having won all eight of their group matches.

A sea of blue-clad India fans kept filing into the 66,000-capacity ground for several hours before the 2pm local time start as excitement mounted for the top-of-the-table showdown that many believe will be a dress rehearsal for the Nov. 19 final.

With a place in the semi-finals already bagged by both teams before Sunday's contest, India put on a dazzling show with bat and ball to keep the home fans roaring at full throttle for hours and hours.

The 25th meeting between the two teams since India last hosted tournament showed just how far Kohli has come since his contribution in that 2011 Nagpur tussle with South Africa amounted to one measly run.

On Sunday, he avoided the temptation of going for the big hits over the boundary as he scored a record-equalling 49th ODI century - a milestone he now shares with Indian great Sachin Tendulkar.

"Every opportunity to play for India is big one for me. To be able to do that on my birthday, in front of the whole crowd, it's stuff of dreams, something that as a child you wish had happened," Kohli said.

While Tendulkar scored his 49th century in his 451st ODI innings, Kohli reached the landmark in his 277th innings, a fact noted by Tendulkar who celebrated his 50th birthday in April.

"Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!" Tendulkar said on social media platform X.

When Kohli reached triple figures with a single off Kagiso Rabada in the 49th over, he left the organisers to mark the occasion with some pyrotechnics while he simply removed his helmet, looked skywards, acknowledged the cheers and within seconds he was back marking his crease.

His unbeaten 101 off 121 balls included 10 fours but tellingly no sixes in a match that the Indians had started off at a fast and furious pace, with the hosts reaching 61-0 after five overs and then 91-1 after 10 overs.

Though it was inevitable that India would not be able to sustain the early 12.2 or 9.10 run rates over 50 overs, the 326-5 total they ended up posting proved to be insurmountable for South Africa.

Bowled out for 83, South Africa fell to their second defeat of the tournament after being stifled by Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm spin. Jadeja finished with five for 33.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Asthmatic players skip practice as Bangladesh coach says Delhi air 'not ideal'
No easy answers for England after miserable World Cup campaign
Moeen Ali admits end of an era for England after disastrous World Cup
Jos Buttler says faith in team intact despite World Cup setback
Satisfaction for Zampa as all round display helps Australia down England
My form hurt England, captain Buttler says after World Cup exit
England exit World Cup after another disappointing defeat to Australia
New Zealand keen to finish strongly and shore up semi-final spot
Fakhar fires as Pakistan beat New Zealand in rain-hit World Cup clash
