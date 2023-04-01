India challenged themselves batting first in South Africa win, says Jadeja

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. India challenged themselves batting first in South Africa win, says Jadeja
India challenged themselves batting first in South Africa win, says Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his five-wicket-haul
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his five-wicket-haul
Reuters
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (34) said India had challenged themselves in preparation for the World Cup knockout stages by batting first in Sunday's 243-run win over South Africa in Kolkata.

Jadeja took five for 33 in his nine-over spell as South Africa were skittled for 83 and the hosts marched to an eighth win out of eight matches in the tournament.

It was the first time in the tournament that India, who made 326-5 in their innings, had won the toss and chosen to bat.

"After winning the toss, we were trying to challenge ourselves," Jadeja told reporters.

"It was a challenge for us to bat first because in the second innings, if the dew comes, we needed to figure out how to bowl with the dew.

"If such a situation comes in the knockout stage, we should know how to handle that situation.

"In white ball cricket, sometimes due to the dew factor, conditions can change completely," he added.

Despite South Africa's paltry tally, Jadeja thought pitch conditions for the batsmen had been tougher earlier in the day when India were at the crease.

"If you ask me personally, the wicket in the evening was a little easier. I won't say easy, but it was fine," he said.

"But in the afternoon, there was turn and it was slow, so batsmen can't hit. But credit to Virat (Kohli) and the middle order batsmen who handled their spinners, it was very good."

India's Virat Kohli celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after reaching his 49th century
Reuters

Kohli's unbeaten 101 off 121 balls was the backbone of India's innings as he scored his 49th one-day international century on his 35th birthday, matching Sachin Tendulkar's record.

"I would say this is special for him," Jadeja said.

"Very few people get a chance to wear the Indian jersey so it is a big thing. But if you have a good performance on your birthday and the team wins, then it becomes doubly special."

India have already qualified for the semi-finals ahead of their final group-stage match against the Netherlands in Bangalore on Thursday.

"The way the team's momentum is right now, with batting, bowling, in every department, we are clicking as a team," Jadeja said.

"We will continue and try to make it the same in the semi-final and final."

Mentions
CricketICC World CupIndiaSouth AfricaJadeja Ravindra
Related Articles
Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI hundreds as India thrash South Africa
Updated
Struggling Bavuma backs himself to flourish for South Africa at World Cup
Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab
Show more
Cricket
Sri Lanka's Mathews becomes first to be 'timed out' in international cricket
'Everything good comes to an end,' says Moeen after England's World Cup exit
South Africa put record mauling by India behind them as semi-finals near
Sri Lanka sacks cricket board just days after World Cup thrashing by India
Asthmatic players skip practice as Bangladesh coach says Delhi air 'not ideal'
Updated
No easy answers for England after miserable World Cup campaign
Moeen Ali admits end of an era for England after disastrous World Cup
Jos Buttler says faith in team intact despite World Cup setback
Most Read
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
Football Tracker: Dust settles on weekend as Chelsea's trip to Spurs approaches
Pegula defeats Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals, Swiatek v Sabalenka suspended
Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to win record-extending Paris title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings