Wilting West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time after Scotland loss

Updated
The West Indies won the 50-over World Cup in 1975 and 1979
Two-time winners West Indies will not play in the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time after a comprehensive seven-wicket loss to Scotland in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat, restricting West Indies to 181 all out in 43.5 overs. Brandon McMullen was the pick of the bowlers with 3-32 in nine overs.

Scotland chased down their target with ease, reaching 185 for three in 43.3 overs as McMullen struck 69 and opener Matthew Cross was unbeaten on 74.

It is a first success for Scotland over the West Indies in ODI cricket and could not have come at a better time for them.

West Indies have no points from their three games in the Super Six stage and cannot overhaul Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, who have six points each from their three fixtures.

Scotland’s win moves them to four points and remain in contention with fixtures against Zimbabwe and Netherlands to come.

West Indies, who have lost to Scotland in 50-over cricket for the first time, had been criticised by their own coach Daren Sammy, who said they were the worst fielding team in the qualifiers and they were poor again on Saturday.

"We need to look at all areas. We have let ourselves down at this tournament. We have to go one way from here and that is up," captain Shai Hope said at the post-match presentation.

"I don't think we gave that 100% effort every single time. We only did it in patches."

There have been mitigating circumstances. The team have battled with illness and injuries, but the fact that their only victories in five matches in Zimbabwe have come against Nepal and the United States is a very poor return.

INADEQUATE PREPARATIONS

Hope suggested the team's build-up to the tournament was not optimal either as they sent a second-string side to the United Arab Emirates.

They played day/night internationals on the tour, while by contrast games in Zimbabwe have started at 9am local time on fresh African winter mornings, where the ball has moved around.

"The preparation needs to be better. We can't expect to be an elite team without that backing from (the cricket board) at home," Hope said.

The top two teams in the Super Six table qualify for the World Cup, which will be staged in India from Oct. 5-Nov. 19.

West Indies won the first two tournaments, played in 1975 and 1979, and were losing finalists in the third.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

