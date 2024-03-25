Chennai to host IPL final for first time in 12 years on May 26th

The Chennai Super Kings are the reigning champions
Profimedia
Chennai will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 26th, the first time in 12 years the city is hosting the summit clash after the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) released the full schedule of the T20 franchise tournament on Monday.

The BCCI had announced the schedule only for the first two weeks - 21 matches - last month but has released the full schedule taking into account the polling dates for general elections in the country.

In the playoffs, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the first qualifier between the top-two ranked teams on May 21st as well as the eliminator between the next two best teams a day later.

The playoffs will then move to Chennai - home of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings - where the second qualifier will be played on May 24th followed by the final on May 26th.

Punjab Kings will also play in Dharamsala, where they will host Chennai and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Rajasthan Royals will play their final two matches in Guwahati.

