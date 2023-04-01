Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants coach in IPL

Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants coach in IPL
Langer was the head coach when Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021
Reuters
Former Australian coach Justin Langer will replace Andy Flower as head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket franchise said.

Flower departs after two years in charge during, which Lucknow made the playoffs and finished third on both occasions.

"Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL," former Australia test batsman Langer said in a team statement.

"We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward."

Langer, the coach when Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021, he stepped down from that role in 2022, rejecting a short-term extension offer.

Under him, Perth Scorchers won the Big Bash title three times.

Franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka said: "I have enjoyed my interactions with Justin Langer. He seems to bring in a huge amount of aggression and a lot of clarity."

