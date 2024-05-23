Ricky Ponting not in race to be India coach despite being approached

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
  4. Ricky Ponting not in race to be India coach despite being approached

Ricky Ponting not in race to be India coach despite being approached

Ricky Ponting with Sky Sports during the 2023 Ashes
Ricky Ponting with Sky Sports during the 2023 AshesReuters
Australia great Ricky Ponting (49) was sounded out for the India head coach's role but he said he is not in the race to succeed Rahul Dravid (51) in that high-profile job.

The India cricket board has advertised the job as Dravid's contract expires at the end of the T20 World Cup next month and the former India captain is reportedly reluctant to carry on.

Ponting has been the head coach of the Delhi franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2018 and also filled in as Australia's T20 coach on an interim basis in the past.

"...there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it," Ponting told the International Cricket Council on Thursday.

"I'd love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home...

"Everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can't be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it as well."

Ponting said being head coach of a national side would entail being away for 10-11 months a year, which "just doesn't fit into my lifestyle right now".

Several other IPL coaches are also in the reckoning for what is one of the most demanding roles in the game.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who has been the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, is a strong contender having guided the franchise to the final of the 10-team league this season.

Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Stephen Fleming, both with strong credentials, are also being linked to the job by the Indian media.

Ponting said his son was open to him taking up the job and temporarily shifting to a cricket-mad India.

"That's how much they love being over there and the culture of cricket in India, but right now it probably doesn't exactly fit into my lifestyle."

Mentions
CricketIPLT20 World CupPonting RickyDravid RahulGambhir GautamChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersLucknow Super GiantsIndia
Related Articles
'Unbelievable' Suryakumar hits ton as Mumbai dent Hyderabad's playoff push
Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja proves all-round value ahead of T20 World Cup
India unperturbed by Pandya's form and Kohli's strike rate ahead of World Cup
Show more
Cricket
Virat Kohli and Bengaluru's IPL hopes melt away as Rajasthan win play-off
England great Anderson has moments of regret over upcoming retirement
Yuvraj Singh wants India to avail left-handed variety of Jaiswal and Pant at T20 World Cup
Buttler keen for England to show their mettle at Twenty20 World Cup
Starc stars as Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach IPL final
Faf du Plessis hails middle order as Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL classic to seal play-off berth
England captain Buttler buoyed by return of 'superstar' Archer
Injured Black Caps Allen and Conway on course to make T20 World Cup
Most Read
Atalanta clinch Europa League as Ademola Lookman hat-trick crushes Bayer Leverkusen
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Premier League Team of the Season: The best players of the past year

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings