Greater stability will boost Australian hopes, says Labuschagne

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Greater stability will boost Australian hopes, says Labuschagne
Greater stability will boost Australian hopes, says Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne in action with Australia
Marnus Labuschagne in action with Australia
Reuters
Batsman Marnus Labuschagne (28) believes Australia will benefit from increased stability in their Ashes squad as they prepare to face England in the first test of the series later this month.

The Australians take on India in a one-off match in the world test championship at the Oval in London on Wednesday before beginning the latest five-test Ashes series against the English at Edgbaston on June 12.

The series comes four years after the old rivals shared a 2-2 draw on English soil, when the Australian team was in a state of flux following the return of former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to the squad.

The trio had been banned due to their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 and, with those distractions behind them, Labuschagne is confident Australia will be better prepared.

"In 2019, we weren't as set on the team and there was probably a lot more questions about people coming back in," Labuschagne said.

"That was Steve, Dave and Cameron's first entry back into test cricket, there wasn't that much stability, even with our bowlers.

"We played three or four different bowling attacks in three games, so there's a lot more clarity around our team which I think creates that consistency...It creates the preparation instead of people playing for spots and thinking that they're vying for a position.

"Everyone knows where they sit, so we can prepare and get ourselves ready."

Labuschagne's test career sparked to life during the 2019 series when he was introduced in the second test at Lord's as a concussion replacement for Smith, going on to score 59 runs in a drawn match.

He helped the Australians retain the Ashes before playing a prominent role in the 4-0 series victory over the English in Australia in 2021/22.

"In 2019, I felt like I almost had to prove to people I was good enough," he said.

"For me now, it's just about making sure I do my role in the side and work out ways to score runs, it doesn't matter what the conditions are.

"Mentally I'm as hungry as ever and want us to win this series...I really feel like we let one slip last time we were here, and hopefully we can amend that."

Mentions
AustraliaLabuschagne MarnusCricketTest Series
Related Articles
ICC scraps 'unnecessary' soft signal ahead of World Test Championship final
Josh Hazlewood makes the cut as Australia confirm WTC final squad
Ponting wants India and Australia to replicate 'Bazball' in WTC final
Show more
Cricket
England run riot against Ireland as Tongue takes first Test wickets
Stuart Broad takes five wickets as England dominate Ireland in one-off Lord's Test
Indian Premier League chairman sees no threat from other emerging T20 leagues
England captain Ben Stokes optimistic of bowling in the Ashes despite fitness issues
'Amazing feeling': Josh Tongue set to make England debut in Ireland Test
ICC revenue model threatens growth of game, say associate members
England to stick with 'Bazball' approach for the Ashes, says McCullum
Chennai pip Gujarat in dramatic final to win fifth IPL title after Jadeja heroics
ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation
Gill force to Curran flop: Hits and misses from the 2023 IPL season
Most Read
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
Creaking Novak Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
Transfer News LIVE: Lingard leaves Forest as Mac Allister closes in on Liverpool switch