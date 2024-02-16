India's Ashwin withdraws from third England Test due to family emergency

India's Ashwin withdraws from third England Test due to family emergency
Ashwin claimed his 500th test wicket during the match
India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (37) has withdrawn from the ongoing third Test against England due to a family emergency, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Friday.

The Test in Rajkot, the third in a series of five, concluded its second day of play on Friday. India could be left with 10 players for the last three days of the match.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to (Ashwin) and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance."

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother.”

India will play the remainder of the match with 10 men and four specialist bowlers as the hosts will not be allowed to replace Ashwin's batting or bowling, but will be permitted a substitute fielder.

Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket earlier on Friday, becoming the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to reach the milestone, after scoring 37 runs as India put on a total of 445.

England were 207-2 at stumps, trailing the hosts by 238 runs. The series is tied at 1-1.

CricketAshwin RavichandranIndiaEnglandTest Series
