Duckett leads England's robust reply with blazing hundred as Ashwin joins 500 club

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Duckett leads England's robust reply with blazing hundred as Ashwin joins 500 club
Duckett leads England's robust reply with blazing hundred as Ashwin joins 500 club
Ben Duckett ended the day on 133 not out off 118 balls
Ben Duckett ended the day on 133 not out off 118 balls
Reuters
Opener Ben Duckett (29) smashed an 88-ball hundred to lead England's robust reply to India's first innings total of 445 on day two of the third Test in Rajkot on Friday.

The opener's 133 not out off 118 balls, which contained two sixes and 21 fours, powered England to 207-2 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second Indian bowler, after Anil Kumble, to claim 500 test wickets but it was otherwise a day of hard toil for India as England scored nearly at a run-a-ball rate.

Joe Root was batting on nine at stumps with England trailing India by 238 in the third match of the five-Test series, which remains poised at 1-1.

See the full scorecard here.

Earlier, debutant Dhruv Jurel (46) and Ashwin (37) mounted a spirited rearguard while Jasprit Bumrah (26) provided a late cameo to take India near the 450-mark.

After India resumed on 326-5, James Anderson removed Thursday's nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav, caught behind for four.

Ravindra Jadeja, who completed his fourth test hundred on day one, looked surprisingly tentative and gave a return catch to bowler Root to depart after 112, which included two sixes and nine fours.

Ashwin and Jurel frustrated England with their 77-run partnership and survived Mark Wood's short-ball barrage with a heavily manned leg side.

England were rather sloppy on the field and Jurel was dropped twice, first by Ollie Pope at midwicket and then by England captain Ben Stokes at leg slip.

Rehan Ahmed denied Jurel a fifty in the batter's debut test and Wood (4-114) dismissed Bumrah, who was the last Indian wicket to fall.

The tourists began their innings 5-0 after India were penalised five runs for Ashwin's run on the protected area down the middle of the pitch.

Duckett initially looked ill at ease against Mohammed Siraj's lively pace but he soon grew in confidence, which was obvious in the way he treated the Indian spinners.

He raced to a 39-ball fifty but lost opening partner Zak Crawley.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley
Reuters

Crawley attempted a sweep shot against Ashwin only to top-edge the ball to Rajat Patidar at short fine leg.

Ashwin became the ninth bowler, and fifth spinner, to take 500 test wickets.

Duckett deflated the Indian attack batting with the kind of aggression which has become the hallmark of the team under Stokes. He brought up his third test hundred with a four off Siraj.

Siraj lifted India's sagging morale late in the final session when he trapped Pope lbw for 39. The batter was initially adjudged not out but the decision was overturned on review.

"Five hundred wickets is done and dusted now. We've got a game hanging in the balance," Ashwin said afterwards.

"The game is going neck and neck. We'll have to bat and bowl well to stay in the game."

Mentions
CricketDuckett BenAshwin RavichandranEnglandIndia
Related Articles
Ashwin and Bumrah bowl India to series-levelling victory against England
Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley script England's thrilling win against India
Ben Duckett insists England can thrive in India despite late arrival
Show more
Cricket
Williamson shines as New Zealand grind out first test series win over South Africa
Editors' Picks: Tiger Woods returns, massive Premier League clash and big tennis weekend
Pakistan board terminates Haris Rauf's contract over refusal to join Test squad
Imperious hundreds by Rohit and Jadeja help India weather early wobble against England
David Bedingham hits ton as South Africa hand New Zealand tricky run chase
Cricket Corner: King Kane, Sunrisers come again & a very rare women's Test
Depleted India out to gatecrash Ben Stokes's 100th test party
Great Danes skittle New Zealand as South Africa take lead in Hamilton
Trent Boult returns for New Zealand T20 series against Australia
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Simona Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings