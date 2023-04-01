Ashwin and Bumrah bowl India to series-levelling victory against England

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Ashwin and Bumrah bowl India to series-levelling victory against England
Ashwin and Bumrah bowl India to series-levelling victory against England
Updated
Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ollie Pope and Joe Root in successive overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ollie Pope and Joe Root in successive overs.
Reuters
Ravichandran Ashwin (37) and Jasprit Bumrah (30) claimed three wickets apiece and bowled India to a series-levelling victory by 106 runs against England in the second test on Monday.

Chasing a victory target of 399, England were 95-1 before losing five wickets in the morning session as India set about levelling the series.

Opener Zak Crawley struck 73, with Ben Foakes (36) and Tom Hartley (36) producing defiant knocks down the order, but England were eventually dismissed for 292 in the second session on day four.

"We know winning a test match in these conditions is not going to be easy, but the bowlers stepped up," said India captain Rohit Sharma.

"The wicket was good to bat on, a lot of the batters got starts but didn't convert. This win gives us a lot of confidence. Very proud of such a young squad."

Former captain Virat Kohli missed the first two tests for personal reasons and India were also without batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after they picked up injuries in the series opener in Hyderabad.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel removed Rehan Ahmed, who did a decent job as England's nightwatchman by scoring a brisk 23 after play resumed on day four.

Ashwin then rattled England by dismissing Ollie Pope and Joe Root in successive overs.

Pope made 23 before edging to Rohit Sharma's outstretched left hand at slip.

Root, nursing a finger injury, smashed Patel for a six but gifted his wicket when he danced down the track to Ashwin and top-edged a catch to Patel at backward point.

Crawley batted with characteristic aggression and Jonny Bairstow (26) also looked set before they departed in successive overs before lunch.

England's hopes was effectively snuffed out when Ben Stokes was run out for 11.

Foakes and Hartley refused to throw in the towel, though, prompting Rohit to bring back pace spearhead Bumrah.

Bumrah had Foakes caught and bowled with a slower delivery before Hartley had his stumps rearranged by a Bumrah outswinger.

"We had full belief we could chase down 399," Stokes said afterwards. "The way we applied ourselves and tried to put the India bowling attack under pressure was great."

Bumrah's nine-wicket match haul in a spin-dominated contest earned him the player-of-the-match award.

The third test in Rajkot begins on February 15.

Check out the scorecard here.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesIndiaEnglandAshwin RavichandranBumrah Jasprit
Related Articles
ICC reprimands India's Jasprit Bumrah for contact with England's Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley script England's thrilling win against India
Anderson says India looked 'nervous' in second innings against attacking England
Show more
Cricket
India coach Rahul Dravid impressed by England's gung-ho approach
Ben Stokes proud of England's rookie spin attack despite India defeat
Rachin Ravindra shines with double-ton as New Zealand dominate Proteas on day two
Updated
Australia beat West Indies by 83 runs to seal ODI series win in Sydney
England lose Duckett chasing 399 after Gill ton sets India up in second Test
Ravindra and Williamson tons frustrate depleted South Africa in New Zealand
India lead England by 171 runs at stumps on day two after Bumrah masterclass
New Zealand promise respect for no-name Proteas in South Africa series
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings