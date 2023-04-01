India's KL Rahul out of third Test against England due to fitness issues

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. India's KL Rahul out of third Test against England due to fitness issues
India's KL Rahul out of third Test against England due to fitness issues
Rahul is set to return for the fourth test
Rahul is set to return for the fourth test
Reuters
Indian batter KL Rahul (31) has been ruled out of the third Test against England after failing a fitness test and has been replaced in the squad by Devdutt Padikkal, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Rahul, who has played 50 tests for India and scored eight centuries, missed the second test of the five-match series due to an injury.

"Mr. Rahul has reached 90 per cent of match fitness and is progressing well under the supervision of the BCCI medical team," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He will continue his recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to be completely match-fit for the fourth and fifth test."

Rahul is the second major Indian batsman to be out of action during the third test, after Virat Kohli pulled out of the series due to personal reasons.

England spinner Jack Leach will also miss the rest of the series due to a knee injury.

Padikkal, who has replaced Rahul in the squad, has represented India in T20 cricket but is yet to make his test debut.

India and England are tied 1-1 in the series as the third test gets underway in Rajkot on Thursday.

Mentions
CricketRahul LokeshPadikkal DevduttEnglandIndiaTest Series
Related Articles
India's Virat Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons
Cricket Corner: Bumrah goes bang as Jaiswal and Ravindra make statement scores
Bazball meets its match in the 'magic' of India's Jasprit Bumrah
Show more
Cricket
New Zealand focused on process ahead of second South Africa Test
England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of India tests with knee injury
Sunrisers Eastern Cape retain SA20 trophy with big final win
Michael Neser recalled to Australia squad for New Zealand test series
COVID hits Australia skipper Marsh ahead of first clash of T20 series with West Indies
Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to top test rankings after Visakhapatnam heroics
Fans will want every T20 World Cup held in West Indies and USA, says tournament director
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Africa Cup of Nations: A to Z of an unforgettable tournament
Manager David Moyes at a loss to explain West Ham's capitulation against Arsenal
AFCON Team of the Tournament: Nigeria dominate defence, Ivorians sparkle further forward

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings